Election 2020: Voters to decide if state Senate seats stay red

With mail-in votes yet to be counted in Cumberland County, and more than half of those coming from Democrats, there are plenty of eyes on the 31st Senatorial District seat.
The seat covers part of Cumberland County from Carlisle and South Middleton Township eastward, as well as part of York County. And it’s a seat that the Democratic Party is trying to flip.
The seat is held by Sen. Mike Regan who is trying to defend it against challenger Shanna Danielson.
Danielson reported raising more than $191,000 in the four-month reporting period that ended Oct. 19, which is just $7,000 short of funds raised by Regan. Four years ago, Regan’s Democratic opponent spent less than $1,300 on the general election campaign.
It’s one of the few state Senate seats that the Democratic Party is looking to turn blue.
However, with just in-person voting in Cumberland and York counties, Regan has taken a substantial lead, even as thousands of mail-in ballots have yet to be counted.
In Cumberland County with all precincts reporting, Regan had 49,692 votes compared to Danielson’s 19,467.
York County started reporting its results later in the night due to long lines at the polls, and as of 10:55 p.m., Regan had 1,559 votes to Danielson’s 284 votes.
It’s not the only local state Senate seat up for election this year, though the other lies in a more comfortably red district.
State Rep. Doug Mastriano faced Democratic opponent Richard Sterner for the 33rd Senatorial District, which covers Shippensburg Borough, Shippensburg Township and Southampton Township, as well as Adams County, part of Franklin County and a small portion of York County.
With only in-person voting calculated in Cumberland, Adams, Franklin and York, and some of those votes left to be counted as of 10:50 p.m., Mastriano also saw a substantial lead over his challenger, receiving 5,807 votes compared to Sterner’s 1,340 votes. Mail-in ballots had yet to be counted in any of the four counties as of late Tuesday.
Election 2020: Perry, DePasquale still in the dark with limited votes tallied Tuesday night; Joyce wins second term
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting 6.JPG
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.