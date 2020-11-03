Election 2020: Voters to decide if state Senate seats stay red

With mail-in votes yet to be counted in Cumberland County, and more than half of those coming from Democrats, there are plenty of eyes on the 31st Senatorial District seat.

The seat covers part of Cumberland County from Carlisle and South Middleton Township eastward, as well as part of York County. And it’s a seat that the Democratic Party is trying to flip.

The seat is held by Sen. Mike Regan who is trying to defend it against challenger Shanna Danielson.

Danielson reported raising more than $191,000 in the four-month reporting period that ended Oct. 19, which is just $7,000 short of funds raised by Regan. Four years ago, Regan’s Democratic opponent spent less than $1,300 on the general election campaign.

It’s one of the few state Senate seats that the Democratic Party is looking to turn blue.

However, with just in-person voting in Cumberland and York counties, Regan has taken a substantial lead, even as thousands of mail-in ballots have yet to be counted.

In Cumberland County with all precincts reporting, Regan had 49,692 votes compared to Danielson’s 19,467.