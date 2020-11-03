Election 2020: Some House incumbents in strong positions after Tuesday in-person voting

House incumbents in Republican strongholds looked to defend their seats from Democratic challengers as two others in the area likely skated through with no opposition.

State Rep. Sheryl Delozier faced Democrat Tara Shakespeare for her 88th Legislative District seat, which covers Upper and Lower Allen townships, Mechanicsburg, Shiremanstown, New Cumberland, Lemoyne and Wormleysburg.

Though thousands of mail-in ballots have yet to be counted in Cumberland County, with most of them coming from Democratic voters, those voting in person Tuesday gave Delozier a considerable lead for her seat.

With all precincts reporting in-person voting in the county, Delozier had 15,614 votes compared to Shakespeare’s 6,385 votes.

State Rep. Dawn Keefer faced Democrat Douglas Ross for her 92nd Legislative District seat, which covers Monroe Township and northern York County.

Keefer also led her Democratic opponent by a significant margin in Cumberland County, with 2,118 votes to Ross’ 456 votes. With mail-in ballots still not yet counted either in York County, as of 10:50 p.m., Keefer also led her opponent in the York portion of the district, receiving 3,495 in-person votes compared to Ross’ 504 votes, with some precincts still to report totals.