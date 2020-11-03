Election 2020: Some House incumbents in strong positions after Tuesday in-person voting

House incumbents in Republican strongholds looked to defend their seats from Democratic challengers as two others in the area likely skated through with no opposition.
State Rep. Sheryl Delozier faced Democrat Tara Shakespeare for her 88th Legislative District seat, which covers Upper and Lower Allen townships, Mechanicsburg, Shiremanstown, New Cumberland, Lemoyne and Wormleysburg.
Though thousands of mail-in ballots have yet to be counted in Cumberland County, with most of them coming from Democratic voters, those voting in person Tuesday gave Delozier a considerable lead for her seat.
With all precincts reporting in-person voting in the county, Delozier had 15,614 votes compared to Shakespeare’s 6,385 votes.
State Rep. Dawn Keefer faced Democrat Douglas Ross for her 92nd Legislative District seat, which covers Monroe Township and northern York County.
Keefer also led her Democratic opponent by a significant margin in Cumberland County, with 2,118 votes to Ross’ 456 votes. With mail-in ballots still not yet counted either in York County, as of 10:50 p.m., Keefer also led her opponent in the York portion of the district, receiving 3,495 in-person votes compared to Ross’ 504 votes, with some precincts still to report totals.
There were also two uncontested House races in the November election. State Rep. Torren Ecker did not face opposition in the primary or the general election for his seat in the 193rd Legislative District, which covers South Middleton Township, Mount Holly Springs, Penn Township, Cooke Township and North and South Newton townships, as well as parts of Adams County. This coming term will be Ecker’s second term after winning the seat two years ago.
Perry Stambaugh defeated two other Republicans to take his party’s nomination for the 86th Legislative District seat, which covers Hopewell Township, Newburg Borough, Shippensburg Township, Shippensburg Borough and Southampton Township, as well as all of Perry County. There were no Democratic candidates on the ballot, so Stambaugh will likely take the place of Rep. Mark Keller who did not seek re-election this year.
Election 2020: Perry, DePasquale still in the dark with limited votes tallied Tuesday night; Joyce wins second term
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting 6.JPG
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Election Day Voting
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.