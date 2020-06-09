Election 2020: Some counting continues, a week after Pennsylvania's primary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HARRISBURG — The counting from Pennsylvania’s first foray into mass voting by mail was wrapping up on Tuesday, a week after the primary, with the results of some of races still up in the air.

Elections officials in seven counties, which includes Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, were granted extra time to receive and tally the vote because of practical challenges posed by mass protests over police brutality.

The state says turnout was roughly 2.8 million voters, or 35%, with slightly more than half of all votes coming by mail under a new state law that permits mail-in ballots, no matter the reason. The primary was postponed from April 28 to June 2 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The election, which featured the first use of new paper-record voting machines in 22 of 67 counties, did have some hitches, including ballots that were too large for machines in Bucks County, said Department of State spokeswoman Wanda Murren. The paper was apparently trimmed by hand so it could be tabulated properly, she said.

In Lancaster County, the print on some paper ballots was too light for machine scanners to read, so those ballots were secured and sent to the county elections office for counting, Murren said.