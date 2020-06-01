HARRISBURG — Tuesday's primaries in eight states are the biggest test to date of campaigning during the coronavirus era, a way for parties to test-drive new ways of getting out the vote during a time when it can be dangerous to leave your home.
Voters from Pennsylvania to Iowa to New Mexico will cast ballots in both the Democratic presidential contest, where former Vice President Joe Biden is the only contender with an active campaign, and a host of down-ballot primaries for everything from governors to state representatives. Many states postponed elections scheduled between mid-March and May to the date because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Unable to send candidates out to barnstorm the states or volunteers to knock on voters' doors, campaigns have had to improvise. One Pennsylvania Republican congressional campaign recruited 100 people, including its candidate's large extended family, to hand-write thousands of letters to voters urging support. Another organized “pop-up food banks” for the needy. Others moved up television advertising to capitalize on a captive audience locked down at home. Democrats have created a phone banking model almost along the lines of a technology support hub, where knowledgeable volunteers and staffers can guide confused voters, step by step, through the process of voting by mail.
“Any plan you had three months ago is out the window,” said Brock Lowrance, a Republican strategist working on two Montana races — Sen. Steve Daines' reelection bid and Rep. Greg Gianforte's bid for the GOP gubernatorial nomination. “Campaigns are having to adapt in the ways they're talking to voters but also in the ways voters are going to vote.”
When the Pennsylvania Supreme Court redrew the congressional districts in the state two years ago, U.S. Rep. Scott Perry’s seat went from a Republican stronghold to a potential swing district, attracting attention from Democratic candidates.
Perry was able to retain his seat, but he will again face a Democratic challenger in November for the district that covers the eastern half of Cumberland County, all of Dauphin County and northern York County.
Here is a look at the two Democratic candidates on the primary ballot:
Thomas F. Brier Jr.
Political Party: Democratic
Age: 28
Residence: Hummelstown, Dauphin County
Education: Bachelor’s from Dickinson College (2014); juris doctor from Penn State Law (2017)
Endorsements: American Postal Workers Union, Keystone Area Local 1566; the Sunrise Movement; LEADS PA; former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend; and Donald Brown, recipient of the UNESCO award for climate ethics
What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?
“The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us the importance of collective action. We can only overcome great obstacles by working together. But even as we work to eradicate the pandemic, climate change looms as the defining issue of our future. Left unchecked, climate change could cause far greater harm than the coronavirus.
“To stop this global disaster, we need to make seismic changes in our society — from how we procure energy to how we design cities and transportation. The only entity in our country with the ability to handle the scale of this issue is the federal government. Fortunately, the size of the problem also creates a unique opportunity for us to reinvest in our nation’s infrastructure and cement ourselves as the world’s leader in green energy. That is why I support the Green New Deal.
“The Green New Deal would allow us to reach a net-zero carbon footprint, provide job and retraining guarantees to those with fossil fuel jobs at risk, repair our country’s broken infrastructure, and create jobs to replace the millions lost over the past few months. We cannot let this opportunity to dream big pass us by.”
Eugene DePasquale
Political party: Democratic
Age: 48
Residence: North York Borough, York County
Education: Bachelor’s from College of Wooster; master’s of public administration from University of Pittsburgh; juris doctor from Widener University Commonwealth Law School
Endorsements: League of Conservation Voters; Planned Parenthood Action Fund; Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence; NEA Fund; Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Executive Council
What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all parts of our communities, and a dysfunctional response from Washington has made things worse. I have had the pleasure of serving as your auditor general for the past seven years, and I have a record of combating waste, fraud and abuse. I’ve seen government dysfunction and I’ve done something about it. In Congress, I will focus on solutions like ensuring frontline workers have enough protective equipment, [that] we have enough tests to track the virus, and making sure aid gets to people and small businesses — not corporations with the best paid lobbyists. I also believe access to quality health care is a human right. I will work to lower costs, increase access to care, protect people with pre-existing conditions, and lower the cost of prescription drugs. I believe we must take bold, aggressive action to tackle the climate crisis, while creating good clean energy jobs. In Congress, I will fight for a robust, bipartisan infrastructure investment, to improve safety and security of our infrastructure and grow our economy. I will demand more transparency from our federal government and fight to reform the corrupting influence of money in politics.”
Three people look to challenge Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Regan for his 31st Senatorial District seat in the fall.
The district covers a part of York County, as well as the bulk of Cumberland County, including Carlisle, Camp Hill, Cooke Township, Dickinson Township, East Pennsboro Township, Hampden Township, Lower Allen Township, Mechanicsburg, Middlesex Township, Monroe Township, Mount Holly Springs, New Cumberland, Shiremanstown, Silver Spring Township, South Middleton Township, Upper Allen Township and Wormleysburg.
Here is a look at the three candidates vying for the Democratic nomination:
John Bosha
Political Party: Democratic
Age: 40
Residence: East Pennsboro Township
Education: Doctorate in pharmacy from Wilkes University (2004)
What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?
“One thing the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us is that there is a large segment of the population that believes in science, and a smaller segment that does not. I have used my platform in this race, and my background in medicine, to keep the good people of Cumberland and York counties as informed as possible, with the best information, to keep us all safe. I have also used this platform to call to task political leaders like President Trump and Sen. Regan for spreading false information that hurts us. The biggest change I would like to see going forward, and this applies in many fields beyond science and politics, is a belief in truth. Facts matter. Experience matters. But most importantly, judgment matters. It is now on us to elect political leaders with better judgment.”
Rick Coplen
Political Party: Democratic
Age: 61
Residence: Dickinson Township
Education: Bachelor’s degree from U.S. Military Academy at West Point; master’s of public administration from Princeton University;
Occupation: Educator of undergraduate and graduate students; professor at U.S. Army War College; facilitator at Elizabethtown College
Endorsements: Many voters in the district; Humane PA
What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?
“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed critical short- and long-term flaws in how Pennsylvania operates.
“Right now, we should bridge the digital divide affecting tens of thousands who struggle to cope because they cannot access school, work or doctors online. No child in Pennsylvania should be without the opportunity to learn online. No teacher in Pennsylvania should be without the ability to make online learning as effective as classroom learning. No small business should be without customers because it lacks access to the internet. No patient should be denied access to telemedicine when health care is not available in person.
“As urgently, we need to take emergency preparedness much more seriously. COVID-19 is not the last pandemic we will face, so we need to strengthen our public health infrastructure to ensure universally available telemedicine, adequate supplies of PPEs, and the ability to test, among other improvements.
“To do this will require a clear focus on people-building priorities that make our communities more resilient – education at all levels, career training, physical and mental health, and a commitment to our life-sustaining environment. It also will require state government to build community partnerships bringing everyone’s talents to bear on complex public problems.”
Shanna Danielson
Political Party: Democratic
Age: 33
Residence: Carroll Township, York County
Education: Bachelor’s of music, music education from Mansfield University (2008); master’s of education, educational leadership from Edinboro University (2012)
Occupation: Middle school band director at East Pennsboro Area School District
Endorsements: There are 18 total, but here are five: SEIU PA State Council; PA AFL-CIO; Conservation Voters PA; PA Working Families Party; Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale
What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?
“This crisis has raised awareness around our struggling health care system, the fragility of our social safety nets and the importance of our public schools. One of the major struggles of this pandemic has been the overloaded unemployment system and the fear of so many families that they might not have enough money to pay their rent/mortgage and buy food. We need an agenda in Harrisburg that focuses on the needs of working people. That means paid sick and family leave, a livable wage for all workers, and health care that isn’t tied to employment. It means fairly funded public schools that have the means to help students achieve, even during a crisis. It means environmental policies that allow us to maintain our now-safer air quality, and infrastructure investments that allow more Pennsylvanians access to broadband and public transportation.”
What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?
“This pandemic has brought to light some changes that need to be made in Pennsylvania. Firstly, it has highlighted just exactly who is essential in a crisis. We need to move past the label of ‘hero’ and commit to actionable change, including increasing the minimum wage to $15. This is called a living wage for a reason. We need to value our workers enough to make sure that they can live on the wages they earn doing essential work.
“Secondly, we need to focus on our teachers. When many of us suddenly became at-home educators, we truly understood the crucial and beautiful job that our teachers commit to every day. Teacher base salaries have not risen in PA for 30 years. This has led to a shortage of teachers wanting to live and work in PA, and it cannot continue.
“Lastly, it is important not to lose the lessons learned during this difficult time. Yes, things have been unprecedented and unpredictable, but through it all, we have seen neighbors helping neighbors. We have seen creative solutions to new problems, and we have walked our streets with a different appreciation. Let’s make the legacy of this pandemic continued and profound goodwill.”
Nicole Miller
Political Party: Democratic
Age: 43
Residence: Hampden Township
Education: Graduated Honesdale High School in 1994; attended Mansfield University studying criminal justice and psychology
Occupation: Orthodontic technician; server in the restaurant industry; stay-at-home mom, depending on the needs of my children and family through the years.
Endorsements: SEIU State Council; Conservation Voters of PA; Clean Water Action Fund; Working Families Party; Moms Demand Action Recommended Gun Sense Candidate
What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?
“I applaud the swift action taken by Gov. Wolf and his administration during this pandemic. Going forward, Pennsylvania must implement a detailed emergency response plan based on facts and science. We must continue to secure an adequate supply of medical equipment for our health care workers and first responders. And it is essential that we lay the groundwork for a strong economic recovery with a plan that focuses on ... our workers and investing in an accessible and affordable health care system for the future.
“With proactive leadership we can move toward health insurance coverage that is not tied to employment, fully funded public schools, paid family leave, and a living wage for hard-working Pennsylvanians. The beauty and health benefits our state parks provide must be valued, especially after what we have experienced over the last few months. COVID-19 has humbled all of us. We can see how vulnerable we are in situations like these and that we need to ensure our leaders make decisions that are based on science, data and in the best interest of all Pennsylvanians. We are stronger than this pandemic and must make sure we come out of it stronger.”
Sean Patrick Quinlan
Political Party: Democratic
Age: 46
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Bloomsburg University; juris doctor from Widener University – School of Law
What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?
“The three main changes I would seek to implement right away are:
“Legalization of adult-use recreational marijuana. This issue was important before we had a massive hole in the budget as prosecution and supervision of these cases were a costly drain on local and state budget resources. Given the lost sales and income tax revenue, those costs are even more difficult to bear. To say nothing of the revenue that would be gained by taxing the sale of marijuana, which is not an insubstantial sum.
“Health care for all Pennsylvanians as a right. Fully 25% of Pennsylvanians are unemployed due to the virus and attendant shutdown. Their health care was tied to their employment, rendering millions unable to access health care at a time they may need it most. I’m in favor of a trust funded by payroll taxes similar to that introduced under HB1688 wherein every Pennsylvanian is guaranteed health care as a right, independent of employment status.
“Finally, enhanced firearms legislation including safe storage of firearms laws. Given the uptick in firearm sales prior to the stay-at-home order, many children are now home from school all day in a house with weapons for the first time. It’s important that those children are protected from reckless storage practices.”
Though the only legislator in the area, state Rep. Mark Keller was one of a large number across the state to not seek reelection this year. His announcement in December paved the way for three Republicans to enter state politics.
The 86th Legislative District seat covers all of Perry County, as well as part of Cumberland County, including Hopewell Township, Newburg Borough, Shippensburg Township, Shippensburg Borough and Southampton Township.
Three Perry County Republicans seek their party’s nomination this primary, and no Democrat was on the ballot for the race, potentially leading to an easy victory in November.
Candidate Jedidiah Nessinger didn’t respond to The Sentinel’s request for information. Here are the two other candidates in the race:
Retired Master Sgt. William “Bill” Benner
Political Party: Republican
Age: 54
Residence: Centre Township, Perry County
Education: Bachelor’s in public administration/government from Shippensburg University (1989); U.S. Air Force Special Operations School (2001); U.S. Air Force First Sergeant’s Academy (2006)
Occupation: Civilian job as president and CEO of Aviator Financial LLC; military job as supervisor at Aircraft Electrical/Environmental Systems Shop (home station); non-commissioned officer in-charge of aircraft maintenance (deployment)
Endorsements: I did not seek nor accept any endorsements so that I would not be obliged to any special interest.
What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?
“While swift action was required initially since the nature of COVID-19 was largely unknown, it now appears evident that the measures were excessive. Clearly, the mandatory closure of businesses has deprived business owners their ability to provide for their own livelihood, and in many cases, deprived their employees the ability to provide for their respective families. This is in clear violation of the 14th Amendment. The Wolf administration’s failure to provide transparency as to the ‘experts’ providing advice, the criteria used to determine waivers and a host of other deficiencies has led to overwhelming distrust of the administration.
“For future situations, bipartisan provisions must be put in place to provide transparency in the determination as to what businesses will be deemed ‘essential.’ Also, an ad hoc bipartisan panel with clear criteria to evaluate and approve waivers should be implemented. While it is impossible to legislate common sense, it is also unadvisable to pass a law (or gubernatorial order) that is unenforceable, as is evident as the governor’s orders are increasingly being ignored. Businesses should be permitted to implement prevention and mitigation protocol per CDC guidance, and their customers should decide if they feel safe enough to patronize the business.”
Perry Stambaugh
Political Party: Republican
Residence: Tyrone Township, Perry County
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Penn State University
Occupation: Owner/operator of Green Pastures Farms; rural publication editor (Pennsylvania Farmer magazine, Penn Lines, Perry County Times)
Endorsements: National Rifle Association; Cumberland County Republican Committee; Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation; Gun Owners of America; PA Realtors.
What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?
“Pennsylvania’s response to the pandemic shows the need for more attention to non-traditional emergency preparedness. Not only must we be better equipped to handle disease outbreaks, but also concerns like cyberattacks and electromagnetic pulses that could upend day-to-day life by disrupting the electric grid and our economy. State revenue shortfalls resulting from COVID-19 also provide an opportunity to really look for ways to cut state spending by increasing efficiency. In addition, we need to take immediate steps to grow Pennsylvania’s economic base — that means keeping taxes low and attracting new businesses and jobs.”
Some of the contenders in congressional and legislative races up for a vote on June 2 are likely to again appear on the ballot this fall due to uncontested races in their respective primaries.
In the 13th Congressional District, Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. John Joyce faces no challengers on his party ballot in the primary, though he will face a contested November election, likely against Democratic challenger Todd Rowley of Westmoreland County. Rowley is the only Democrat on the primary ballot.
This congressional district covers Cumberland County west of North Middleton and West Pennsboro townships, as well as Adams, Franklin, Bedford, Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. Joyce is from Blair County.
In the 10th Congressional District, covering the other half of Cumberland County, Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Perry faces an uncontested primary, though he will face a challenger in November, likely either Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale or Thomas Brier Jr. of Dauphin County.
In races for state seats, the 33rd Senatorial District only has one candidate on each of the party ballots. Democrat Richard Sterner of Adams County will likely face incumbent Republican Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County in the November election. This district covers the Shippensburg area of Cumberland County, as well as Adams County and parts of Franklin and York counties.
Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Regan of York County faces no Republican challengers on his party ballot, though he will face a challenger in November, likely from one of the three candidates on the Democratic ballot, Shanna Danielson, John Bosha or Rick Coplen.
In the state House, the Carlisle area’s 199th Legislative District is uncontested in the primary, with one candidate on each of the parties’ ballots. Republican incumbent Rep. Barb Gleim could face Democrat Janelle Crossley in November, assuming there are no write-in candidates.
The 193rd Legislative District covering South Middleton Township, Mount Holly Springs, Cooke Township and North and South Newton townships, as well as parts of Adams County, only has Republican incumbent Rep. Torren Ecker on either of the ballots. He could potentially face a challenger in November if a write-in candidate wins enough votes in the Democratic ballot and accepts the nomination to run in the general election.
Republican incumbent Rep. Greg Rothman is in much of the same position as Regan, as there are no challengers in his party on the ballot, but faces a contested November election with one of three possible Democratic candidates: Nicole Miller, Heather MacDonald and Sean Patrick Quinlan, who ran against Rothman in 2018.
Two other local legislative races have uncontested primaries and likely contested fall elections. Republican incumbent Rep. Sheryl Delozier could face Democrat Tara Shakespeare for her 88th Legislative District seat in November, while Republican incumbent Rep. Dawn Keefer could face Democrat Douglas Ross for the 92nd Legislative District seat.
Some voting experts predict half or more of all ballots cast in the November election will be sent through the mail, as the Centers for Disease Control recommends as a way to lessen risk of exposure to the virus at polling stations. States have scrambled to adjust to the new reality with some sending every voter an absentee ballot request.
In Iowa, the traditional frenzy of pre-primary barbecues and rallies has shifted to twice-a-week Zoom training of volunteers for Democratic Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield, who then start dialing voters to ensure they've requested and returned their mail ballots.
“Just because we’re staying home doesn’t mean we’re standing still,” said Sam Newton, communication director for Greenfield.
In Montana, where the populace is more accustomed to voting by mail, the outbreak has still altered the rhythm of the political season. Lowrance says he's noticed far more down-ballot races advertising on television, a reflection of how campaigns have fewer ways to reach voters and more eyeballs glued to the screen during quarantine.
Lowrance said campaigns, including his own, have had to watch their budgets as the pandemic and economic crash have crimped fundraising and refrained from hiring the legion of door-knockers who usually hit the streets before elections. And now they are having to plan for two possibilities — that November will resemble the intense lockdowns of the past two months, or the more mixed reality of reopened states.
“It's really trying to build two different plans and execute them,” Lowrance said.
The greatest attention is on Pennsylvania, however. It's simultaneously the biggest state voting on Tuesday, the only one that is likely to be a presidential battleground in November and the state that's seen the biggest shift in voting in the COVID-19 era.
That's because this is the first statewide election under a new, more permissive mail voting law passed last year. In 2016, only 4.6% of the state's voters cast a ballot by mail. Now 21% of all the state's 8.5 million voters have already requested absentee ballots.
Democrats are overwhelmingly the ones asking to vote by mail — 1.3 million have filed requests, compared with 525,000 Republicans, state records show. That's partly a reflection of GOP distrust of mail voting that's been stoked by President Donald Trump, who's claimed without evidence it will lead to widespread fraud. Even the Trump campaign, recognizing that getting supporters to mail ballots in is key to winning elections, has been pushing Republicans to use the technique.
Some Pennsylvania Republicans have worried Trump is hobbling the party by making its voters distrust the easiest method of voting during the pandemic. Others argue the gap will close in the fall, when Democrats aren't the only ones to have a presidential candidate on the ballot.
“They had that Bernie and Biden thing going, and it drove some enthusiasm, as it naturally would,” said Dave Feidt, the party chairman in Dauphin County, home to the state capital of Harrisburg. “But to come full circle, you’ll see a very different dynamic in the fall when things are R against D.”
Democrats are elated with their mail ballot lead, saying it reflects their voters' excitement. “They're willing to crawl through broken glass to make sure they participate,” said Democratic National Committee spokesman David Bergstein.
The party has also shifted its campaign tactics, building upon its success in Wisconsin, where the state party pushed mail voting heavily and Democrats won a contested state supreme court election in April. The party has distributed new call scripts to volunteers with detailed instructions on mail voting and ensured there are experts who can walk confused voters through requesting ballots. People marooned at home are answering phones and texts at a notably higher rate, Bergstein said.
Pennsylvania has revealed one potential weak spot for Democrats in the mail voting era — African Americans voters, who operatives say have been requesting ballots at lower rates. Claudette Williams, a black Democrat running for a state legislative seat in eastern Pennsylvania, has had to replace her regular circuit of black churches with regular Zoom calls with black ministers and their parishioners. Her campaign has also organized “pop-up food banks” to distribute food to the needy, at a distance, during the outbreak.
Normally Williams would be frantically meeting voters in the days before a primary. “Today I have to pick up 60 pounds of meat for a pop-up pantry,” she said Friday.
Republicans have also been testing new ways of reaching voters. Once the lockdowns began, it switched its Trump Victory organizing push to online meetings, says it recruited 300,000 new members who have made millions of calls, often with the aid of the campaign's app that helps target voters in key states.
“Within just 24 hours, our teams transitioned to an entirely virtual campaign,” said Republican National Committee spokeswoman Mandi Merritt.
Also conducting primaries Tuesday are Indiana, Maryland, Rhode Island and South Dakota.