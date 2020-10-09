Election 2020 Preview: Voting options in Cumberland County

There are a number of ways Cumberland County residents can vote in the upcoming general election. All residents will have to be registered to vote by Oct. 19 to vote by any method.
Polling places
Similarly to the June primary, the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections will offer registered voters the chance to vote in-person at polling places.
A few polling places have changed since the primary. New temporary locations are Carlisle Alliance Church on East North Street for voters in the Carlisle 4-1 precinct, Christian Life Assembly on Lisburn Road for Lower Allen Township's sixth precinct, and the Upper Allen Township Municipal Building on Gettysburg Pike for the township's seventh precinct.
Some voters can expect to return to their usual polling places after temporary locations were set up during the primary. Those returning to original polling places are Camp Hill's fifth precinct (back to Camp Hill High School), Carlisle's fifth precinct (back to Stuart Community Center), East Pennsboro Township's first and third precinct (back to West Creek Hills Elementary School) and East Pennsboro's eighth and 10th precinct (back to East Pennsboro Elementary School).
Two polling places that are different this November and will be permanent changes are the Lemoyne Borough Building on Herman Avenue for Lemoyne's third precinct, and Second Presbyterian Church on Garland Drive for Carlisle's 3-2 precinct.
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Registered votes do not need to show identification at the polling place, unless they are a new registered voter. Those who did not vote in the primary or voted by mail will get to see the county's new voting machines for the first time in November. For information and a video on how to use the machine, check out the Bureau of Elections' website at www.ccpa.net.
Mail-in ballot
Absentee ballots remain an option for civilians, military and residents living overseas, but the majority of the requests for voting by mail will likely be in the form of the mail-in ballots that Pennsylvania began offering in this year's primary. Unlike absentee ballots, mail-in voters do not need to provide a reason for why they can't vote in person.
Voters who have a valid Pennsylvania driver's license or PennDOT ID number can use it to apply for a mail-in ballot online at www.pavoterservices.pa.gov. Those who voted by mail in the primary and opted to keep receiving mail-in ballots for each election will not need to reapply for a ballot.
Those who do not have a PennDOT ID but want to apply for a mail-in ballot will need to provide the last four digits of their Social Security number and upload their signature or download a paper application and mail it to the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections.
Once the application is processed, a ballot will be sent to the registered voter. According to the county, that voter should follow these steps:
- Read directions provided with the ballot.
- Fill out the ballot.
- Put the completed ballot in the election ballot envelope, or secrecy envelope. This envelope will say "Official Election Ballot" on the front and not have anything written on the back of it. Ballots must be placed in this envelope for the vote to be counted.
- Place the secrecy envelope into the return envelope, which will have the address of where you're sending the ballot and a spot for your return address.
- On the back of the return envelope, sign the voter declaration on the back of it.
- In Pennsylvania, the state government is covering postage for this year's election, so all voters have to do after the above steps is to mail it.
The last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is Oct. 27, and postmarks will not be accepted.
The last day mail-in or absentee ballots will be received or postmarked is Tuesday, Nov. 3 by 8 p.m. Postmarked ballots must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
Anyone who decides to hand deliver his or her ballot to the Bureau of Elections instead of mailing it, can only deliver his or her own ballot.
Elections office
Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Thursday said there is another option available to voters if they want to vote early.
Residents can apply for a mail-in ballot and cast the mail-in ballot on the spot at any county election office or satellite elections office. In Cumberland County, the only office is the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections at 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, Carlisle.
“When voters use this new option, there is no need for mail delivery or waiting in line at the polls,” Boockvar said. “They can apply and cast their ballot on the spot, at their convenience, before Nov. 3."
Registered voters in Cumberland County can visit the Bureau of Elections office and apply for either a mail-in or absentee ballot in person. County election officials will check the voter's eligibility while they wait. Once that is verified, the voter will be provided with the ballot, which they can fill out and hand in to the elections staff.
Voters can use this option until 5 p.m. Oct. 27, which is the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot.
The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections Office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and will have regular business hours on Columbus Day, Oct. 12. For more information, call the bureau at 717-240-6385.
