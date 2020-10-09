Election 2020 Preview: Voting options in Cumberland County

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Registered votes do not need to show identification at the polling place, unless they are a new registered voter. Those who did not vote in the primary or voted by mail will get to see the county's new voting machines for the first time in November. For information and a video on how to use the machine, check out the Bureau of Elections' website at www.ccpa.net.

Mail-in ballot

Absentee ballots remain an option for civilians, military and residents living overseas, but the majority of the requests for voting by mail will likely be in the form of the mail-in ballots that Pennsylvania began offering in this year's primary. Unlike absentee ballots, mail-in voters do not need to provide a reason for why they can't vote in person.

Voters who have a valid Pennsylvania driver's license or PennDOT ID number can use it to apply for a mail-in ballot online at www.pavoterservices.pa.gov. Those who voted by mail in the primary and opted to keep receiving mail-in ballots for each election will not need to reapply for a ballot.