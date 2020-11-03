Election 2020: Perry, DePasquale still in the dark with limited votes tallied Tuesday night; Joyce wins second term

The Midstate’s marquee Congressional race between Republican incumbent Scott Perry and Democratic challenger Eugene DePasquale, expected to be one of the closest in the nation, was uncallable as of press time Tuesday night.
Just before 11 p.m., few results from York County were available, amid reports of hourslong lines even after the close of polls.
While Dauphin County had reported roughly half of its in-person poll totals, and nearly all of its vote-by-mail results, Cumberland County was the exact opposite, quickly reporting Election Day voting results but with the intent to not start counting mailed ballots until Wednesday morning.
Perry and DePasquale, the state’s auditor general, are in contention for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District, which includes all of Dauphin County as well as northern York County and eastern Cumberland County, including Carlisle.
In 2018, against Democratic challenger George Scott, Perry was defeated in Dauphin County by a more than eight-point spread, but bested Scott by six points in the Cumberland County portion of the district and by 12 points in the York portion, allowing him to narrowly win another term.
The same scenario will likely play out in 2020, albeit on an extended schedule, as the candidates carefully watch mail-in ballot totals in the coming days.
During a brief press conference in York Tuesday night, DePasquale stressed patience, telling TV crews that “it’s now time to count every vote.”
“My team and I will be fighting to make sure every vote is counted,” DePasquale said, regardless of whether the votes were in favor of himself or of Perry.
Perry had similar sentiments in comments emailed late Tuesday.
“Now we wait, but as we do, I offer my heartfelt thanks to everyone across south central Pennsylvania who cast their ballots today,” Perry wrote. “You sent a loud message to the world that we are different, that it’s 'We the People' who decide the track of our nation, not a dictator or monarch.”
In the western reaches of Cumberland County — part of the heavily Republican-leaning 13th Congressional District — the Associated Press declared Congressman John Joyce had won another term about two hours after polls closed.
For Carlisle and the West Shore suburbs, the call is far from clear. Polls showed Perry and DePasquale within the margin of error of each other, and prognosticators such as the Cook Political Report scored the race as among the nation’s most competitive.
The contest has also attracted vast financial resources to blanket the Midstate region in advertising. Perry raised just over $3.5 million from January 2019 through the mid-October 2020 reporting period, according to federal data, while DePasquale brought in nearly $3.8 million from the time he entered the race in July 2019.
