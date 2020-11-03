Election 2020: Perry, DePasquale still in the dark with limited votes tallied Tuesday night; Joyce wins second term

During a brief press conference in York Tuesday night, DePasquale stressed patience, telling TV crews that “it’s now time to count every vote.”

“My team and I will be fighting to make sure every vote is counted,” DePasquale said, regardless of whether the votes were in favor of himself or of Perry.

Perry had similar sentiments in comments emailed late Tuesday.

“Now we wait, but as we do, I offer my heartfelt thanks to everyone across south central Pennsylvania who cast their ballots today,” Perry wrote. “You sent a loud message to the world that we are different, that it’s 'We the People' who decide the track of our nation, not a dictator or monarch.”

In the western reaches of Cumberland County — part of the heavily Republican-leaning 13th Congressional District — the Associated Press declared Congressman John Joyce had won another term about two hours after polls closed.

For Carlisle and the West Shore suburbs, the call is far from clear. Polls showed Perry and DePasquale within the margin of error of each other, and prognosticators such as the Cook Political Report scored the race as among the nation’s most competitive.