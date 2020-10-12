Election 2020: Pennsylvanians to pick 3 statewide row office holders Nov. 3

DeFoor is Black and Ahmad was born in Bangladesh, so in January the state's first elected row officer of color will begin work.

Ahmad, 61, who has a doctorate in chemistry, has said she wants to expand the office's traditional watchdog role so that it also examines how equitably public money gets distributed. She wants to focus on charter schools and do what she can to expand high-speed internet access to underserved parts of the state.

"I see this job as a leadership job, which should be part of the strategic vision for Pennsylvania," Ahmad said. "All these audits that we do really are a reflection of one, how the money was allocated, how it was used and what were the outcomes."

Before going into public service, she worked on the molecular genetics of inherited diseases, particularly eye diseases.

DeFoor, 58, the elected controller in Dauphin County, which includes Harrisburg, touts his experience as providing unique qualifications for the job.

He has spent three decades conducting governmental audits and fraud investigations for the state inspector general, the state attorney general and a large hospital system.