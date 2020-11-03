Election 2020: In-person voting results for Cumberland County

Here is a look at how Cumberland County residents voted in-person in contested races, with 92 of 118 precincts reporting; officials will start counting mail-in ballots Wednesday:
President
- Joseph Biden (D): 18,222
- Donald Trump (R): 44,472
- Jo Jorgensen (L): 1,038
- Write-in: 234
PA Attorney General
- Josh Shapiro (D): 17,857
- Heather Heidelbaugh (R): 42,961
- Daniel Wassmer (L): 1,475
- Richard Weiss (G): 522
- Write-in: 23
PA Auditor General
- Nina Ahmad (D): 15,302
- Timothy Defoor (R): 44,317
- Jennifer Moore (L): 2,375
- Olivia Faison (G): 611
- Write-in: 27
PA Treasurer
- Joseph Torsella (D): 16,327
- Stacy Garrity (R): 43,685
- Joseph Soloski (L): 1,880
- Timothy Runkle (G): 716
- Write-in: 35
10th Congressional District
- Eugene DePasquale (D): 14,683
- Scott Perry (R): 34,392
- Write-in: 36
13th Congressional District
- Raymond Todd Rowley (D): 2,467
- John Joyce (R): 11,309
- Write-in: 10
31st Senatorial District
- Shanna Danielson (D): 13,737
- Mike Regan (R): 33,787
- Write-in: 33
33rd Senatorial District
- Richard Sterner (D): 1,076
- Doug Mastriano (R): 3,421
- Write-in: 3
87th Legislative District
- Nicole Miller (D): 4,890
- Greg Rothman (R): 12,166
- Write-in: 19
88th Legislative District
- Tara Shakespeare (D): 4,253
- Sheryl Delozier (R): 9,775
- Write-in: 26
92nd Legislative District
- Douglas Ross (D): 209
- Dawn Keefer (R): 953
- Write-in: 2
199th Legislative District
- Janelle Crossley (D): 4,183
- Barb Gleim (R): 13,391
- Write-in: 25
