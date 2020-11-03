 Skip to main content
Election 2020: In-person voting results for Cumberland County
Election 2020: In-person voting results for Cumberland County

Election Day Voting

Voters wait in line at Grace Baptist Church in  Carlisle.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Here is a look at how Cumberland County residents voted in-person in contested races, with 92 of 118 precincts reporting; officials will start counting mail-in ballots Wednesday:

President

  • Joseph Biden (D): 18,222
  • Donald Trump (R): 44,472
  • Jo Jorgensen (L): 1,038
  • Write-in: 234

PA Attorney General

  • Josh Shapiro (D): 17,857
  • Heather Heidelbaugh (R): 42,961
  • Daniel Wassmer (L): 1,475
  • Richard Weiss (G): 522
  • Write-in: 23

PA Auditor General

  • Nina Ahmad (D): 15,302
  • Timothy Defoor (R): 44,317
  • Jennifer Moore (L): 2,375
  • Olivia Faison (G): 611
  • Write-in: 27

PA Treasurer

  • Joseph Torsella (D): 16,327
  • Stacy Garrity (R): 43,685
  • Joseph Soloski (L): 1,880
  • Timothy Runkle (G): 716
  • Write-in: 35

10th Congressional District

  • Eugene DePasquale (D): 14,683
  • Scott Perry (R): 34,392
  • Write-in: 36

13th Congressional District

  • Raymond Todd Rowley (D): 2,467
  • John Joyce (R): 11,309
  • Write-in: 10

31st Senatorial District

  • Shanna Danielson (D): 13,737
  • Mike Regan (R): 33,787
  • Write-in: 33

33rd Senatorial District

  • Richard Sterner (D): 1,076
  • Doug Mastriano (R): 3,421
  • Write-in: 3

87th Legislative District

  • Nicole Miller (D): 4,890
  • Greg Rothman (R): 12,166
  • Write-in: 19

88th Legislative District

  • Tara Shakespeare (D): 4,253
  • Sheryl Delozier (R): 9,775
  • Write-in: 26

92nd Legislative District

  • Douglas Ross (D): 209
  • Dawn Keefer (R): 953
  • Write-in: 2

199th Legislative District

  • Janelle Crossley (D): 4,183
  • Barb Gleim (R): 13,391
  • Write-in: 25
