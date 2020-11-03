Election 2020: In-person voting gives incumbents the lead in 87th and 199th House districts

Miller said people are ready for a change and want to put division and hardship behind them.

“I think this is the cycle that changes everything,” she said. “I’m hopeful yet nervous at the same time.”

Elections, though, bring out the differences between candidates and the policies they would enact. Miller was optimistic that people are ready for a change in those policies.

Miller said she ends the campaign knowing that her team did all it can, and she’s grateful for the support she received and for the willingness of voters to share their stories.

“Making myself vulnerable and putting myself out there has been quite an educational process,” she said. “But also it brought a lot of hope because there was so many other families that are struggling and it gave people space to share their stories with me.”

After the votes are counted, Rothman is confident that residents of the district will come together.