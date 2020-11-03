Election 2020: In-person voting gives incumbents the lead in 87th and 199th House districts

Though mail-in ballots are yet to be counted in Cumberland County, and many of those are coming from Democratic voters, area incumbents took fairly large leads with just in-person voting Tuesday.
87th House District
As of 11 p.m. on Tuesday, incumbent Greg Rothman had 18,028 votes to Democrat challenger Nicole Miller’s 7,432 votes in unofficial results of in-person voting.
Lines and waits were long at polling places, but those votes only painted part of the picture as Election Day drew to a close. Rothman said the Legislature passed a no-excuse absentee voting bill that turned into de facto vote by mail, which created more voter participation and a higher turnout.
“We’ll see how it turns out. At the end of the day, I think we’re going to have increased voter turnout, and that’s a good thing. Always it’s a good thing,” he said.
No matter how it turns out, both candidates are calling for renewed civility and unity in the district and the nation.
Rothman said he knocked on more than 10,000 doors and called more than 15,000 voters during the summer and up through Monday. The feedback he heard sounded similar themes.
“People want more civility. They want a united country. They had strong opinions in either direction in either candidate for president,” he said.
Miller said people are ready for a change and want to put division and hardship behind them.
“I think this is the cycle that changes everything,” she said. “I’m hopeful yet nervous at the same time.”
Elections, though, bring out the differences between candidates and the policies they would enact. Miller was optimistic that people are ready for a change in those policies.
Miller said she ends the campaign knowing that her team did all it can, and she’s grateful for the support she received and for the willingness of voters to share their stories.
“Making myself vulnerable and putting myself out there has been quite an educational process,” she said. “But also it brought a lot of hope because there was so many other families that are struggling and it gave people space to share their stories with me.”
After the votes are counted, Rothman is confident that residents of the district will come together.
“I suspect that the people of the 87th district will unite and starting tomorrow morning will go back living our lives as all Americans, all on the same team, all Pennsylvanians. That’s what’s beautiful about American democracy,” Rothman said.
199th House District
As of 11 p.m. on Tuesday, incumbent Republican Barb Gleim held a 16,683 to 4,748 lead over Democrat challenger Janelle Crossley.
Crossley, a first time candidate, said the campaign went well given the restrictions of the pandemic that prevented person-to-person contact, forcing the campaign to rely on social media and texting alongside traditional methods like phone banking, postcards and door hangers.
“The community members and volunteers went above and beyond,” she said. “They believed in the campaign. They believed in me and they believed in the people that want change.”
Crossley said voters discussed a number of issues ranging from COVID-19 and the loss of local businesses to gerrymandering and the environmental effects of warehousing and truck traffic in the area.
“My main goal was to have my listening events that I could find out what the concerns were of the citizens of the district so I could add them to my platform,” she said.
The campaign focused on communication which, in turn, builds trust, Crossley said. Should she win the seat as outstanding ballots are counted, those lines of communication will remain open.
“I will work for and with the people. I will be open. I will be visible. I will be approachable and I will listen,” she said.
Gleim did not return emails or phone calls requesting an interview.
