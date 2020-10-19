Election 2020 Fact Check: Perry and DePasquale on retirement & policing

DePasquale: Congressman Perry voted against banning chokeholds and voted against getting rid of qualified immunity.

Perry: The JUSTICE Act that I voted for did ban chokeholds.

Both candidates are technically correct, given that they’re referencing different votes. DePasquale’s campaign told The Sentinel that DePasquale was referencing Perry’s opposition to the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which was passed by House Democrats, and would have banned chokeholds and certain legal immunities for police officers who use unnecessary force.

The Floyd act was a Democratic response to Republican senators’ Just and Unifying Solutions To Invigorate Communities Everywhere Act, which would have banned chokeholds, among other measures, but which House Democrats did not believe was sufficient.

Perry’s campaign said he was referencing his co-sponsorship of the House companion bill to the JUSTICE Act, which was not brought up for a full vote by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Floyd Act has likewise been stymied in the Senate by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.