Election 2020 Fact Check: Perry and DePasquale on retirement & policing

The candidates for Pennsylvania’s hotly contested 10th Congressional District — incumbent Republican Congressman Scott Perry, and current Democratic state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale — are scheduled to be featured in a second debate on WGAL on Oct. 19, following their first debate Oct. 8 on ABC27.
The 10th Congressional District encompasses all of Dauphin County as well as parts of Cumberland County and York County, and polling indicates the seat is a toss-up.
In anticipation of DePasquale and Perry’s next head-to-head appearance, The Sentinel presents a series of fact-checks on the critical issues from the first debate.
Social Security and retirement
DePasquale: There’s only one candidate on this stage who voted to raise the [Social Security] retirement age, and that’s Scott Perry.
Perry: What I support is making Social Security solvent.
Similar to the Medicare plans in Ryan’s budget resolutions, DePasquale has gone after Perry for voting in favor of conservative budget resolutions which would necessitate cuts to Social Security.
DePasquale's campaign pointed specifically to Perry's support for the budget plan written by former GOP Rep. and former Trump administration Health Secretary Tom Price.
While the resolution itself did not specify the cuts, Price, as chair of the Republican Study Committee, said that the GOP budget plan would necessitate raising the baseline Social Security retirement age from 65 to 69.
While he refused to say during last week’s debate if he would support raising the retirement age, Perry did reference his argument for reducing Social Security benefits in a broader sense. The most recent federal estimates predict that Social Security will be insolvent around 2035, given that the increasing demand for retiree benefits outpaces the growth of the payroll taxes that support the program.
Perry: [Biden] said he will tax individual retirement accounts out of existence, and I would like to know if he’s supportive of that tax increase that Vice President Biden is supporting.
DePasquale: I oppose that proposal, but why did you vote to raise the retirement age?
This exchange is particularly misleading given that the proposal the candidates are talking about does not exist as described.
Biden’s platform calls for the tax-exemption of money workers put into individual retirement accounts to be eliminated, given that high-income workers who are in higher tax brackets receive greater savings from the exemption than lower income workers. Instead, under the Biden plan, everyone will receive the same 26% tax credit for income diverted into retirement savings, in an attempt to greater incentivize savings for lower-income workers.
In a response to The Sentinel, Perry’s campaign pointed to an opinion column in Bloomberg in which the author expressed that the Biden plan won’t have a significant impact on savings rates, but no analysis was presented to indicate that the Biden plan would tax retirement accounts “out of existence” in the way Perry characterized it.
DePasquale: Right now, the recent payroll tax [deferral] through an executive order that should’ve been done through Congress, and supported by Scott Perry, have endangered Social Security.
Perry: The payroll tax holiday that’s in place right now will be fully funded as it always has been, as it was under the Obama administration.
DePasquale attempted to hit Perry on President Donald Trump’s payroll tax holiday, established in August by executive order, that allows companies to defer the 6.2% tax on their employees’ pay that funds Social Security. Perry supported the president’s move, arguing to the York Dispatch that the move would help in “building and maintaining a strong economy that allows for a robust workforce.”
In a response to The Sentinel on the congressman’s thinking, Perry’s campaign said that “the current payroll tax holiday is a deferral of taxes that will need to be paid by the end of April 2021, so there is no lost revenue.”
This is true only if Trump does not get his way. Perry is correct that Trump does not have the power to eliminate taxes without congressional authorization, only delay their collection, and back payroll taxes will still come due on 2020 tax returns under Trump’s order.
However, the president has explicitly stated that he desires Congress to make the deferral permanent, and has made it part of the GOP’s campaign pitch, saying in August “if I’m victorious on Nov. 3, I plan to forgive these taxes and make permanent cuts to the payroll tax.”
The second part of Perry’s statement is also misleading. The Obama-era payroll tax actions in 2011 and 2012 were true cuts authorized by congressional legislation. This tax revenue was lost, not delayed. The cut was “fully funded” only in the sense that Social Security was backfilled with general fund revenues, which added to the federal budget deficit.
Trump’s revenue reduction is also significantly larger than the Obama-era cut, meaning it’s budgetary impact will be far greater if Trump succeeds in making his deferral into a permanent rate reduction. Forgoing the entire 6.2% payroll tax for the final nine months of 2020 would cost $807 billion, greater than several years’ worth of the Obama-era cuts, according to Penn Wharton School estimates.
Police reform
Perry: My opponent marched arm in arm with people who were carrying signs that said ‘blue lives murder.’ That’s inflammatory, that’s not seeking some kind of redress or seeking solutions, that’s throwing gas on the fire.
This allegation is accurate — Perry’s campaign publicized a photo of DePasquale during a racial justice march in Harrisburg, in which a protester behind DePasquale displayed a sign reading “blue lives murder,” and Perry has frequently criticized his opponent as not standing up to alleged anti-police sentiments on the Democratic Party’s left wing.
DePasquale: Congressman Perry voted against banning chokeholds and voted against getting rid of qualified immunity.
Perry: The JUSTICE Act that I voted for did ban chokeholds.
Both candidates are technically correct, given that they’re referencing different votes. DePasquale’s campaign told The Sentinel that DePasquale was referencing Perry’s opposition to the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which was passed by House Democrats, and would have banned chokeholds and certain legal immunities for police officers who use unnecessary force.
The Floyd act was a Democratic response to Republican senators’ Just and Unifying Solutions To Invigorate Communities Everywhere Act, which would have banned chokeholds, among other measures, but which House Democrats did not believe was sufficient.
Perry’s campaign said he was referencing his co-sponsorship of the House companion bill to the JUSTICE Act, which was not brought up for a full vote by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Floyd Act has likewise been stymied in the Senate by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Perry: Some of the proposals by my opponent would eviscerate policing and make it untenable for them to do their job. … You can check the voting record where my opponent was in the statehouse, where he clearly voted to defund and move money away from the police.
In response to questions from The Sentinel, Perry’s campaign did not point to any current proposal from DePasquale, who has said he opposes cutting police funding.
Perry’s statement, according to his campaign, was a reference to DePasquale’s audits criticizing the billions of dollars in Pennsylvania gas tax revenue that is used to support the Pennsylvania State Police, instead of being used for infrastructure funding; Perry’s campaign said this amounts to DePasquale “pointing out line item ways of defunding the state police.”
DePasquale has frequently said in audit discussions that the state police should be “adequately funded” by some other revenue stream, but has not proposed a specific alternative.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has pitched a $25 per person fee on municipalities that don’t have their own police force, and thus rely on state police coverage, as a way to provide funding to the state police that would allow more gas tax revenues to be used for their intended infrastructure purpose.
