Election 2020 Fact Check: Perry and DePasquale on Medicare & Medicaid

Perry has been a vocal supporter in the past of court arguments to overturn elements of the ACA - praising, for instance, the dissenting opinion in the 2015 Supreme Court case King v. Burwell. The plaintiffs in the case argued that, based on their reading of the ACA, only insurance plans purchased off state-run exchanges, and not off the federally-run exchange, should be eligible for premium assistance. The court ruled against this interpretation, but had Perry's preferred outcome prevailed, Pennsylvanians would've lost their ACA funding, given that that PA only began to run it's own exchange this year.

Perry: "My opponent would tell you that the only way to handle pre-existing conditions or health care is to have a federal government top-down approach. … That’s why I co-sponsored the MAGIC Act and worked with Democratic Rep. [Lauren] Underwood from Illinois to reduce the cost of insulin for everybody across the country."

Republicans’ retort to Democratic attacks on their health care record has been that Americans are better served by fewer regulations, including the requirements of the ACA.