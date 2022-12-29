Eichelberger announces re-election campaign for Cumberland County commissioner

Republican Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger on Thursday officially announced his re-election campaign for the 2023 election.

Eichelberger is the third of the three county commissioners to announce their campaigns, with Republican Vince DiFilippo having announced in November and Democrat Jean Foschi announcing earlier this week.

Cumberland County voters will vote for two candidates in their party during the primary, and those candidates will then face each other for the three board seats in the November 2023 election.

Candidates do not have to run with another candidate, but Eichelberger said this year he will run in partnership with another Republican candidate who has not yet officially announced her candidacy.

For Eichelberger, finding someone new to county politics was important to him in his latest re-election campaign given his lack of faith in the county party.

"This ongoing, underhanded scheming against respected and successful conservatives represents a major threat to the credibility of our party as a taxpayer advocate just when our party’s standing with voters is in severe decline and our future majority very much in question," he said. "Their hard pivot to deceit, division and increasing corruption as standard tools of power politics within the party threatens our place as a viable alternative to the opposition’s liberal direction."

Eichelberger said he is currently the chairman of the board of commissioners because he received the most votes in the previous commissioner election, which he reads as voters seeking someone who will run a conservative government.

"I have never been inclined to serve in this role as long as I now have, but, the profound failure of the county’s Republican machine bosses to recruit qualified, principled candidates has prompted me to both stand for re-election and to also undertake recruitment of authentic Republicans standing against expansionist government," he said.

Eichelberger said he was first elected at a time of fiscal turmoil in county government, which he said he was able to help reverse with then commissioner Bruce Barclay. He said believes those efforts are being waylaid with the current board, and he said it's time for residents to vote for candidates who will keep to conservative principles instead of party politics.

"It is a key responsibility of commissioners to serve as a watchdog over county government for the public, not to act as a lapdog for bigger county government schemes spun in collusion by party bosses, the bureaucracy and special interests," he said.