An East Pennsboro School Board member is the latest candidate to announce a run for a seat on the board of Cumberland County commissioners.

Cindi Ward joins incumbent Cumberland County commissioners in this year's election for seats on the board. In her announcement, she said she will run on the "integrity team" with commissioner and fellow Republican candidate Gary Eichelberger.

“I welcome this opportunity to be part of the effort to restore the principles of our Republican party and establish a working Republican majority in our courthouse," Ward said. "The nine straight years of no property tax increases for county residents is just the beginning of the many good things Gary has shaped in his tenure. He is the only one who has a plan to match his promises."

Incumbent commissioners Republican Vince DiFilippo and Democrat Jean Foschi have already announced their intention to retake their seats.

The county board is made up of three commissioners who are pulled from the primary winners of each party. Voters in May will only be able to choose two candidates from each party, and those names will be on the ballot in November for the three open seats.

In both of their announcements, Ward and Eichelberger voiced their disillusionment with the current county Republican committee and their efforts to stay true to conservative fiscal policies.

"When my own party declares war on effective conservative leaders simply because they are independent from party bosses, we need to act as citizens," Ward said. "My candidacy, which begins today, is my latest action as a citizen interested in making change for the better."

Ward is currently a school board director at East Pennsboro Area School District and a realtor. She just completed her year term as president of the East Pennsboro Township Republican Association, and she has also worked as a waitress, bartender, preschool teacher and bus driver.