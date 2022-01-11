Dillsburg independent announces run for 10th Congressional District seat

Though the new congressional district maps have yet to be finalized in Pennsylvania, a Dillsburg man on Tuesday announced the start of his campaign for the 10th Congressional District.

Steven D. Long, a member of the Independent American Party, will run as an independent for the district, currently held by Republican Rep. Scott Perry.

Long in his announcement said he is a Pennsylvania native who has lived in the state most of his life. He said he is a military combat veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Army, having served as an enlisted member in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Long pointed to his independent registration as the start of breaking free from the mostly two-party system.

"We will defeat the two primary parties that are destroying the country, sending a message to federal government that 'We the People' will not accept the 'bull' governance and second-class treatment by the government," he said in a news release.

Long will hold an in-person meet-and-greet from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at Maple Shade Barn in Dillsburg. There will be free refreshments, and beer will also be provided. Attendees can bring their own cup/tumbler with them or purchase one on-site.

More information on Long can be found on his Facebook page at "Steven D Long for Congress."

Long's announcement comes during ongoing discussions regarding the redistricting of Pennsylvania's congressional districts.

Under the proposed congressional redistricting map released in December, the 10th Congressional District would lose Harrisburg and the rest of Dauphin County, and instead gain all of York and Adams counties. Most of eastern Cumberland County, save for Camp Hill, would still fall under the 10th district.

The map has not yet been finalized, and Gov. Tom Wolf has brought up concerns he has with the map. If the General Assembly and Wolf cannot agree on a map, the duty will again fall to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to issue a ruling about the fairness of the map.

