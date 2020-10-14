Dickinson College to host virtual forum with DePasquale

Dickinson College will host a virtual open forum Thursday with Pennsylvania Auditor General and Democratic candidate for the 10th Congressional District Eugene DePasquale.

The forum will be at 7 p.m. Thursday in a public YouTube livestream where the public can ask questions via YouTube chat.

Dickinson said Republican Congressman Scott Perry, who is being challenged by DePasquale, declined to participate.

The program is sponsored by the Clarke Forum, and a link will be available on the Clarke Forum website at www.clarkeforum.org.

