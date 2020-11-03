Dems pour resources into West Shore campaign - but GOP remains confident

There was time — as recently as the 2016 and 2018 election cycles — that Democratic campaigns for Cumberland County’s state legislative seats ran on less than the price of used Toyota Camry on Craigslist.

That era has ended so abruptly that it might give the uninitiated political observer a bit of whiplash. But the basic electoral math, particularly in the county’s’ eastern half, has been changing in a way that mirrors much of the national partisan competition over America’s suburbs.

That change works both ways. As the voter base begins to mirror the national political divide, candidates — even those with strong national connections — have had to adapt to a level of polarization not seen before in local races.

“The talking points are very ingrained in people. You can often tell immediately what news they’ve been watching or reading,” said Shanna Danielson, who ran for a state house seat in 2018 and is currently the Democratic candidate for the 31st PA State Senate district.

“I think a lot of that is tied to the national rhetoric, for sure,” Danielson said. “When people bring up the President to me, I just try to avoid. I try to concentrate on what we can do here in Pennsylvania.”