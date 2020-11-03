 Skip to main content
Dems pour resources into West Shore campaign - but GOP remains confident
Dems pour resources into West Shore campaign - but GOP remains confident

Get-out-the-vote

Shanna Danielson, the Democratic candidate for the Pennsylvania Senate’s 31st District, meets with community members during a pop-up get-out-the-vote event on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at the Cumberland County Democratic Party Headquarters.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

There was time — as recently as the 2016 and 2018 election cycles — that Democratic campaigns for Cumberland County’s state legislative seats ran on less than the price of used Toyota Camry on Craigslist.

That era has ended so abruptly that it might give the uninitiated political observer a bit of whiplash. But the basic electoral math, particularly in the county’s’ eastern half, has been changing in a way that mirrors much of the national partisan competition over America’s suburbs.

That change works both ways. As the voter base begins to mirror the national political divide, candidates — even those with strong national connections — have had to adapt to a level of polarization not seen before in local races.

“The talking points are very ingrained in people. You can often tell immediately what news they’ve been watching or reading,” said Shanna Danielson, who ran for a state house seat in 2018 and is currently the Democratic candidate for the 31st PA State Senate district.

“I think a lot of that is tied to the national rhetoric, for sure,” Danielson said. “When people bring up the President to me, I just try to avoid. I try to concentrate on what we can do here in Pennsylvania.”

A certain amount of national intrusion, however, can’t be avoided, especially when the races get higher on the financial scale.

Two years ago, Danielson ran for a heavily Republican-leaning PA House seat, with little outside support and a total campaign outlay of less than $16,000.

This year, in just the four-month reporting period that ended Oct. 19, Danielson has raised more than $191,000, just $7,000 short of the fundraising total from her opponent, incumbent Republican State Senator Mike Regan.

Notable is the fact that Regan still raised more campaign cash in 2016 than both he and Danielson have raised this year, but four years ago, Regan fought a primary against other Republicans seeking to replace former State Sen. Pat Vance.

This year, the big ticket has moved to the general election, something that would have been unfathomable four years ago when Regan's Democratic opponent spent less than $1,300 on the campaign.

On the next-to-last weekend before the 2020 election, Danielson held a series of postcard-writing events in Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, and other locations in the district, where volunteers penned hand-written notes to voters. But these cards — roughly 63,000 of them in the last several months, Danielson estimated – weren’t just sent on a whim.

“We’ve reached almost every persuadable Republican or independent in the district,” said Michael Fasullo, Danielson’s campaign manager. “It’s sort of a targeted universe we look into.”

Fasullo is not a rookie. He ran the campaign of Steve Malagari, the Democrat who flipped a previously Republican PA State House seat in Montgomery county in 2018, and worked as a field director in Iowa for Bernie Sanders’ Presidential primary effort.

Sanders formally endorsed Danielson in October, along with two state house candidates – Nicole Miller and Tara Shakespeare – who are running for districts within the bounds of the 31st PA Senate seat’s territory.

“We worked really hard for that,” Danielson said. “It’s very much not just an endorsement of our platform and ideas but also that this is a part of the state that’s critical.”

Not only are Democrats putting higher-level operatives on the Midstate effort, they’re putting more of their cash base into it. A higher proportion of Danielson’s intake — roughly 2.5 times more — comes from donations under $250, compared to Regan. But while she lags behind the incumbent in larger donations, Danielson has received tens of thousands from the campaign funds of prominent Democratic legislators in the state, including Jay Costa, Lindsey Williams, Elizabeth Fiedler, and others.

Regan’s office did not respond to repeated requests for comment for this article. But long-time GOP operatives readily recognize that Democrats are making a harder push.

“The Democrats throughout the Midstate have been making more of a push than they ever have been previously,” said Charlie Gerow, a Republican strategist with Quantum Communications and a member of the county and state GOP committees.

The problem, Gerow predicted, is that “the Democrats have put their money on the wrong horse” by organizing around the progressive left, which only lends more credence to Republican attacks on such candidates as socialists. That's something Regan has done in attack ads against Danielson which highlight her affiliation with Sanders.

But Regan’s campaign has also prominently adopted some national political rhetoric of its own.

Regan has organized several public events calling on businesses and customers to defy PA Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions, and asking for President Donald Trump to intervene; Regan has been a leading voice in GOP votes to end Wolf’s emergency powers.

Regan has also capitalized on what some conservatives view as an anti-police sentiment among the political left, printing signs and t-shirts expressing support for law enforcement and distributing them at a rally in Carlisle where he and other GOP candidates argued that concerns about racial bias in policing are “overblown.”

“I think the backlash against Tom Wolf was a logical stepping-in point for local Republicans,” Gerow said. “You couldn’t escape tapping into that if you’re a Republican candidate in Pennsylvania.”

For both parties alike, Gerow said, “my guess is that the candidates must think that’s what voters will respond to, that tying themselves to national issues will benefit them.”

For some candidates, it’s hard to avoid.

“When I started my campaigning, no — nobody was associating them,” Shakespeare said of national rhetoric and local politics. “But this pandemic has become so much of the forefront of people’s minds…it’s trickling all the way down to the governor, the state legislature, and people are constantly talking about it.”

“When you’re talking about actual issues, most people agree on things,” Shakespeare added, but that most of the discord is coming “from the top down.”

It’s not difficult to surmise why Democrats have taken up a push in the 31st State Senate District and its encompassed state house districts.

The district, which includes Carlisle and eastern Cumberland County, as well as a portion of northern York County, was won by Regan in 2016 at a landslide margin of over 36 points. But in 2018, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf carried the district against GOP challenger Scott Wagner, albeit by a razor-thin 699 votes, according to a Sentinel tally of precinct-level returns.

The leftward shift has been concentrated in the West Shore suburbs of eastern Cumberland County. While the rural areas of the 31st State Senate District have become more red, communities like Lemoyne and Camp Hill have lurched toward the Democrats.

Congressman Scott Perry — who faces a tight 2020 re-election battle and has campaigned alongside Regan — lost Camp Hill by 11 points in 2018, despite carrying the district by 16 points in 2016.

It’s no secret that Republicans have had to fight harder to keep the Democratic suburban tide at bay, Gerow said.

“I think Republicans recognize they have work to do in the suburbs — and they’re doing it,” he said.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

