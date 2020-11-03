Dems pour resources into West Shore campaign - but GOP remains confident

There was time — as recently as the 2016 and 2018 election cycles — that Democratic campaigns for Cumberland County’s state legislative seats ran on less than the price of used Toyota Camry on Craigslist.
That era has ended so abruptly that it might give the uninitiated political observer a bit of whiplash. But the basic electoral math, particularly in the county’s’ eastern half, has been changing in a way that mirrors much of the national partisan competition over America’s suburbs.
That change works both ways. As the voter base begins to mirror the national political divide, candidates — even those with strong national connections — have had to adapt to a level of polarization not seen before in local races.
“The talking points are very ingrained in people. You can often tell immediately what news they’ve been watching or reading,” said Shanna Danielson, who ran for a state house seat in 2018 and is currently the Democratic candidate for the 31st PA State Senate district.
“I think a lot of that is tied to the national rhetoric, for sure,” Danielson said. “When people bring up the President to me, I just try to avoid. I try to concentrate on what we can do here in Pennsylvania.”
A certain amount of national intrusion, however, can’t be avoided, especially when the races get higher on the financial scale.
Two years ago, Danielson ran for a heavily Republican-leaning PA House seat, with little outside support and a total campaign outlay of less than $16,000.
This year, in just the four-month reporting period that ended Oct. 19, Danielson has raised more than $191,000, just $7,000 short of the fundraising total from her opponent, incumbent Republican State Senator Mike Regan.
Notable is the fact that Regan still raised more campaign cash in 2016 than both he and Danielson have raised this year, but four years ago, Regan fought a primary against other Republicans seeking to replace former State Sen. Pat Vance.
This year, the big ticket has moved to the general election, something that would have been unfathomable four years ago when Regan's Democratic opponent spent less than $1,300 on the campaign.
On the next-to-last weekend before the 2020 election, Danielson held a series of postcard-writing events in Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, and other locations in the district, where volunteers penned hand-written notes to voters. But these cards — roughly 63,000 of them in the last several months, Danielson estimated – weren’t just sent on a whim.
“We’ve reached almost every persuadable Republican or independent in the district,” said Michael Fasullo, Danielson’s campaign manager. “It’s sort of a targeted universe we look into.”
Video: Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar provides update on election planning
Election 2020 Preview: 10th Congressional District
The 10th Congressional District is one of the seats being closely watched on a national scale heading into the general election.
After the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision redrew the congressional districts in 2018, the newly formed 10th Congressional District has been eyed by Democrats as a possible opportunity to shift the Republican stronghold to blue.
The district covers the eastern half of Cumberland County, all of Dauphin County and northern York County, including the City of York. Cumberland County municipalities in the district are the southern portion of North Middleton Township and all of Carlisle Borough, South Middleton Township, Mount Holly Springs, Middlesex Township, Silver Spring Township, Monroe Township, Hampden Township, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Lower and Upper Allen townships, East Pennsboro Township, Wormleysburg, New Cumberland and Lemoyne.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Perry defeated his Democratic challenger, George Scott, in 2018, but he’ll again face opposition for his seat.
Here is a look at the candidates:
Eugene DePasquale
Political Party: Democratic
Age: 49
Residence: York
Education: undergraduate degree from College of Wooster; graduate of Widener University law school
Occupation: Pennsylvania auditor general
Website: www.eugeneforcongress.com
Endorsements: Vice President Joe Biden, Gov. Tom Wolf, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott, Carlisle Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz
What do you think is the most important issue that Congress must address?
The COVID-19 pandemic has been the most disruptive force to American life in generations, taking the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans, sickening millions of others, causing an economic downturn that surpasses that of the Great Recession of 2008, and stretching our health care system to its limit.
Addressing the public health and economic effects of COVID-19 is the single most pressing issue before our country and Pennsylvania today. In Congress, I would fight to implement the following policies on day one:
- Develop, manufacture, and distribute a vaccine.
- Ensure we have American-made personal protective equipment, to keep our first responders and frontline health care workers healthy.
- Provide federal aid to families and small businesses to help them get through the economic fallout from the virus, and thrive again.
- Fight for affordable, accessible health care and to protect people with pre-existing conditions like asthma, cancer and even COVID-19.
- Ensure state and local governments have emergency aid to recover, avoid major tax increases and have the ability to pay workers like first responders.
- Invest in the jobs of our future, like a major infrastructure bill, to put Pennsylvanians back to work and rebuild our roads and bridges, invest in hospitals and broadband internet.
Scott Perry
Political Party: Republican
Age: 58
Residence: Carroll Township, York County
Education: Bachelor's degree from Penn State University; Master's degree from U.S. Army War College
Occupation: Congressman
Website: www.PatriotsForPerry.com
Endorsements: United States Chamber of Commerce, Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB), Citizens Against Government Waste, Associated Builders and Contractors
What do you think is the most important issue that Congress must address?
The most important issue facing Congress is returning life to normal for hardworking families, and the first step to accomplishing this will be to defeat the COVID virus itself. Defeating the pandemic will mean developing a vaccine and treatments, manufacturing them and distributing them across our nation. Because of the pharmaceutical industry’s deep footprint in Pennsylvania, with over a quarter million Pennsylvanians working in the biotech industry, we will be on the frontlines of this battle.
From there, we must focus on pro-growth, pro-worker economic policies that expand economic opportunity throughout our society. This means reducing regulations, lowering the tax burden on families and small businesses, and removing impediments to infrastructure improvements. This will help us return to the historically low unemployment and record growth we enjoyed prior to the COVID outbreak, and further allow our community to grow and prosper.
Election 2020 Preview: 13th Congressional District
After a fierce Republican primary battle in 2018 to take the nomination and eventually the seat of the newly formed 13th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. John Joyce will again see opposition on the ballot in this year’s general election.
The 13th Congressional District covers a wide swath of south-central to western Pennsylvania, including Adams, Bedford, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. In Cumberland County, the municipalities that fall in this district are parts of North Middleton Township and all of Dickinson Township, West Pennsboro Township, Penn Township, Cooke Township, Newville, Upper and Lower Frankford townships, Upper and Lower Mifflin townships, North and South Newton townships, Hopewell Township, Newburg, Southampton Township, Shippensburg Township and Shippensburg Borough.
Here are the candidates vying for the seat:
Dr. John Joyce
Political Party: Republican
Age: 63
Residence: Frankstown, Blair County
Education: Bachelor’s degree in biology from Penn State University: earned an M.D. at Temple University; completed a 3-year internal medicine residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital followed by a residency in dermatology at Johns Hopkins, finishing as chief resident
Occupation: U.S. congressman (PA-13)
Website: JohnJoyceForCongress.com;
Endorsements: Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Sportsmen for the Future; earned a top rating from the Susan B. Anthony List, Heritage Action for America and the Club for Growth; and recognized as “Taxpayer Superhero” by the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste
What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?
The coronavirus crisis created unprecedented challenges for American families, workers, schools, health care teams and small businesses. Every day, I am fighting to get Pennsylvanians safely back to work, children safely back into the classroom, and our economy back on the right track.
In the CARES Act, Congress provided targeted relief to Americans. In addition to direct assistance for American families, the Paycheck Protection Program helped more than 170,000 small businesses in Pennsylvania weather this storm — saving millions of jobs and supporting hardworking families. Livelihoods are on the line. We will rebuild our economy and renew the American dream for generations to come.
I’m also proud to serve on the China Task Force and to help lead our strategy to combat the Chinese Communist Party and ensure that America never allows another pandemic to reach our shores. By moving our supply chains back to America — and away from the hostile Chinese Communist regime — we can strengthen our national security and create American jobs for American workers. Now more than ever, it is important that we defend our values, counter the Chinese government’s growing threats, and secure America’s leadership for the 21st century.
Todd Rowley
Political Party: Democratic
Age: 56
Residence: Donegal Township, Westmoreland County
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science from Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland
Occupation: Retired FBI special agent; currently a substitute teacher (K-12)
Website: www.toddrowleyforcongress.com
Endorsements: United Mine Workers of America; PA AFL-CIO; United Auto Workers; PA Professional Fire Fighters Association; U.S. Sen. Bob Casey
What do you think is the most important issue that Congress must address?
As our country struggles to fully manage the COVID-19 pandemic, the resultant public health and economic crisis continues. Congress, in a bipartisan manner, must provide the national leadership that has been missing during the past nearly 10 months of this devastating crisis.
The representatives in Congress must demonstrate the political will and courage to find common ground and compromise for the common good. With bipartisan leadership, we can begin to heal as a country and restore public health, rebuild our economy and address the many issues Congress needs to resolve — jobs; Social Security and Medicare; health care; education; social injustice and racial inequality; police and criminal justice reform; immigration; climate change; veterans and our military; foreign policy; electoral and campaign finance reform.
Our country’s future depends upon finding our way back to a national sense of unity and a Congress that functions for the benefit of the American people. As a member of Congress, I will work every day with a desire and willingness to work across the aisle, to speak truth to power, and to always place the interests of our country and the American people above political party, any individual political leader or personal self-interest.
Election 2020 Preview: Voting options in Cumberland County
*Editor's Note: This story was changed to reflect the proper deadlines for mail-in ballots.
There are a number of ways Cumberland County residents can vote in the upcoming general election. All residents will have to be registered to vote by Oct. 19 to vote by any method.
Polling places
As in the June primary, the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections will offer registered voters the chance to vote in-person at polling places.
A few polling places have changed since the primary. New temporary locations are Carlisle Alliance Church on East North Street for voters in the Carlisle 4-1 precinct, Christian Life Assembly on Lisburn Road for Lower Allen Township’s sixth precinct, and the Upper Allen Township Municipal Building on Gettysburg Pike for the township’s seventh precinct.
Some voters can expect to return to their usual polling places after temporary locations were set up during the primary. Those returning to original polling places are Camp Hill’s fifth precinct (back to Camp Hill High School), Carlisle’s fifth precinct (back to Stuart Community Center), East Pennsboro Township’s first and third precinct (back to West Creek Hills Elementary School) and East Pennsboro’s eighth and 10th precinct (back to East Pennsboro Elementary School).
Two polling places that are different this November and will be permanent changes are the Lemoyne Borough Building on Herman Avenue for Lemoyne’s third precinct, and Second Presbyterian Church on Garland Drive for Carlisle’s 3-2 precinct.
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Registered votes do not need to show identification at the polling place, unless they are a new registered voter. Those who did not vote in the primary or voted by mail will get to see the county’s new voting machines for the first time in November. For information and a video on how to use the machine, check out the Bureau of Elections’ website at www.ccpa.net.
Mail-in ballot
Absentee ballots remain an option for civilians, military and residents living overseas, but the majority of the requests for voting by mail will likely be in the form of the mail-in ballots that Pennsylvania began offering in this year’s primary. Unlike absentee ballots, mail-in voters do not need to provide a reason for why they can’t vote in person.
Voters who have a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID number can use it to apply for a mail-in ballot online at www.pavoterservices.pa.gov. Those who voted by mail in the primary and opted to keep receiving mail-in ballots for each election will not need to reapply for a ballot.
Those who do not have a PennDOT ID but want to apply for a mail-in ballot will need to provide the last four digits of their Social Security number and upload their signature or download a paper application and mail it to the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections.
Once the application is processed, a ballot will be sent to the registered voter. According to the county, that voter should follow these steps:
- Read directions provided with the ballot.
- Fill out the ballot.
- Put the completed ballot in the election ballot envelope, or secrecy envelope. This envelope will say “Official Election Ballot” on the front and not have anything written on the back of it. Ballots must be placed in this envelope for the vote to be counted.
- Place the secrecy envelope into the return envelope, which will have the address of where you’re sending the ballot and a spot for your return address.
- On the back of the return envelope, sign the voter declaration on the back of it.
- In Pennsylvania, the state government is covering postage for this year’s election, so all voters have to do after the above steps is to mail it.
The last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is Oct. 27, and postmarks will not be accepted.
The last day mail-in or absentee ballots can be handed in or postmarked is Tuesday, Nov. 3 by 8 p.m. Postmarked ballots must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
Anyone who decides to hand deliver his or her ballot to the Bureau of Elections instead of mailing it, can only deliver his or her own ballot.
Elections office
Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Thursday said there is another option available to voters if they want to vote early.
Residents can apply for a mail-in ballot and cast the mail-in ballot on the spot at any county election office or satellite elections office. In Cumberland County, the only office is the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections at 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, Carlisle.
“When voters use this new option, there is no need for mail delivery or waiting in line at the polls,” Boockvar said. “They can apply and cast their ballot on the spot, at their convenience, before Nov. 3.”
Registered voters in Cumberland County can visit the Bureau of Elections office and apply for either a mail-in or absentee ballot in person. County election officials will check the voter’s eligibility while they wait. Once that is verified, the voter will be provided with the ballot, which they can fill out and hand in to the elections staff.
Voters can use this option until 5 p.m. Oct. 27, which is the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot.
The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections Office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and will have regular business hours on Columbus Day, Oct. 12. For more information, call the bureau at 717-240-6385.
Election 2020 Preview: Polling places in Cumberland County
Though the COVID-19 pandemic is increasing the interest in mail-in ballots, Cumberland County still plans on offering in-person voting locations for the November general election.
Here are polling places in Cumberland County for the Nov. 3. election, including up-to-date temporary locations for this year's election. For maps of polling places, check out the county's website at www.ccap.net.
Camp Hill Borough Precincts
Camp Hill 1
Cleve J. Fredricksen Library, 100 N. 19th St., Camp Hill
Camp Hill 2
Camp Hill Community Room-Prosser Hall, 2145 Walnut St., Camp Hill
Camp Hill 3
Camp Hill Church of Christ, 3042 Cumberland Blvd., Camp Hill
Camp Hill 4
Camp Hill Community Room-Prosser Hall, 2145 Walnut St., Camp Hill
Camp Hill 5
Camp Hill High School, 100 S. 24th St., Camp Hill
Carlisle Precincts
Carlisle 1-1
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1 N. Hanover St., Carlisle
Carlisle 1-2
Carlisle Alliance Church, 237 E. North St., Carlisle
Carlisle 2
Carlisle Band Hall, 35 E. South St., Carlisle
Carlisle 3-1
Bosler Memorial Library, 158 W. High St., Carlisle
Carlisle 3-2
Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Drive, Carlisle
Carlisle 3-3
Carlisle Baptist Church, 701 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle
Carlisle 4-1
Carlisle Alliance Church, 237 E. North St., Carlisle
Carlisle 4-2
Grace Baptist Church, 777 W. North St., Carlisle
Carlisle 5
Stuart Community Center, 415 Franklin St., Carlisle (was Grace Baptist Church in June)
Cooke Township Precinct
Cooke Township Building, 1700 Centerville Road, Newville
Dickinson Township Precincts
North Precinct
Dickinson Township Municipal Building, 219 Mountain View Road, Mount Holly Springs
South Precinct
Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners
East Pennsboro Precincts
East Pennsboro 1
West Creek Hills Elementary, 400 Erford Road, Camp Hill
East Pennsboro 2
Enola Fire Company #3, 118 Chester Road, Enola
East Pennsboro 3
West Creek Hills Elementary, 400 Erford Road, Camp Hill
East Pennsboro 4
Enola First Church of God, 9 Sherwood Drive, Enola
East Pennsboro 5
Enola Fire Company #2, 17 E. Manor Ave., Enola
East Pennsboro 6
Northeast Fire & Rescue Company #2, 1400 Third St., Enola
East Pennsboro 7
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 225 Salt Road, Enola
East Pennsboro 8
East Penn Elementary, 840 Panther Parkway, Enola
East Pennsboro 9
East Penn Senior Center, 98 S. Enola Drive, Enola
East Pennsboro 10
East Penn Elementary, 840 Panther Parkway, Enola
Hampden Precincts
Hampden 1
Hampden Township Recreation Building-Community Room, 5001 Hampden Park Drive, Mechanicsburg
Hampden 2
Hampden Township Sporting Hill Station, 295 S. Sporting Hill Road, Mechanicsburg
Hampden 3
Graceway Church of God, 220 St. Johns Church Road, Camp Hill
Hampden 4
St. Timothy Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Pike, Camp Hill
Hampden 5
Good Hope Middle School, 451 Skyport Road, Mechanicsburg
Hampden 6
Good Hope Middle School, 451 Skyport Road, Mechanicsburg
Hampden 7
New Covenant Fellowship, 4500 Creekview Road, Mechanicsburg
Hampden 8
New Covenant Fellowship, 4500 Creekview Road, Mechanicsburg
Hampden 9
Good Hope Station, 1200 Good Hope Road, Mechanicsburg
Hampden 10
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1480 Jerusalem Road, Mechanicsburg
Hampden 11
St. James Presbyterian Church, 1425 Orrs Bridge Road, Mechanicsburg
Hampden 12
Vibrant - A Christian Church, 1775 Lambs Gap Road, Mechanicsburg
Hopewell Precinct
Hopewell Township Building, 415 Three Square Hollow Road, Newburg
Lemoyne Borough Precincts
Lemoyne 1
Trinity Lutheran Church, 509 Hummel Ave., Lemoyne
Lemoyne 2
Grace United Methodist Church, 309 Herman Ave., Lemoyne
Lemoyne 3
Lemoyne Borough Building, 510 Herman Ave., Lemoyne
Lemoyne 4
Lemoyne Borough Building, 510 Herman Ave., Lemoyne
Lower Frankford Precinct
Lower Frankford Township Building, 1205 Easy Road, Carlisle
Lower Mifflin Precinct
Lower Mifflin Township Building, 529 Shed Road, Newville
Mechanicsburg Borough Precincts
Mechanicsburg 1
St. Mark Lutheran Church, 117 W. Keller St., Mechanicsburg
Mechanicsburg 2-1
Mechanicsburg Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Simpson St., Mechanicsburg
Mechanicsburg 2-2
Wesley United Methodist Church, 203 S. Filbert St., Mechanicsburg
Mechanicsburg 3
First Church of God Community Center, 201 E. Green St., Mechanicsburg
Mechanicsburg 4
Mechanicsburg Municipal Center, 36 W. Allen St., Mechanicsburg
Mechanicsburg 5
Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Department, 208 S. York St., Mechanicsburg
Middlesex Township Precincts
Middlesex 1
Middlesex Township Building, 350 N. Middlesex Road, Carlisle
Middlesex 2
Hickorytown United Methodist Church, 1510 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle
Monroe Township Precincts
Monroe 1
Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1220 Boiling Springs Road, Mechanicsburg
Monroe 2
Monroe Township Fire Company, 1225 Peffer Road, Mechanicsburg
Mount Holly Springs Precinct
Citizen’s Fire Company #1, 100 Chestnut St., Mount Holly Springs
New Cumberland Borough Precincts
New Cumberland 1-1
New Cumberland Fire Dept., 319 Fourth St., New Cumberland
New Cumberland 2-1
New Cumberland River Rescue Building, 1127 Market St., New Cumberland
New Cumberland 2-2
St. Theresa Parish, 1300 Bridge St., New Cumberland
New Cumberland 2-3
New Cumberland Public Library-Foundation Hall, 498 Ninth St., New Cumberland
Newburg Precinct
Newburg-Hopewell Fire Department, 106 N. High St., Newburg
Newville Precincts
Newville North
Friendship Hose Company (Corporation Street Door), 15 E. Big Spring Ave., Newville
Newville South
Friendship Hose Company, 15 E. Big Spring Ave., Newville
North Middleton Township Precincts
North Middleton 1
North Middleton Fire Company #2, 2061 Spring Road, Carlisle
North Middleton 2
Lighthouse Church of God, 910 Cavalry Road, Carlisle
North Middleton 3
North Middleton Fire Company #1, 310 North Middleton Road, Carlisle
North Newton Township Precinct
North Newton Township Community Park Building, 528 Oakville Road, Shippensburg
Penn Township Precinct
Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company, 1750 Pine Road, Newville
Shippensburg Precincts
Shippensburg East
Oasis of Love Church, 303 S Washington St., Shippensburg
Shippensburg Middle
First Church of God Annex, 5 N. Prince St., Shippensburg
Shippensburg Township
Vigilant Hose Company, 20 Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg
Shiremanstown Precinct
Shiremanstown Borough Hall, 1 Park Lane, Shiremanstown
Silver Spring Township Precincts
Silver Spring 1
New Kingstown Fire Company, 277 N. Locust Point Road, New Kingstown
Silver Spring 2
Good News Free Methodist Church, 124 State Road, Mechanicsburg
Silver Spring 3
Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 208 Woods Drive, Mechanicsburg
Silver Spring 4
Silver Spring Presbyterian Church, 444 Silver Spring Road, Mechanicsburg
Silver Spring 5
CV School District-Administration Building, 6746 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
Silver Spring 6
Saint Katharine Drexel Church, 1 Peter Drive, Mechanicsburg
Silver Spring 7
Silver Spring Township Social Hall, 6475 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
Silver Spring 8
Young’s United Methodist Church, 7075 Wertzville Road, Mechanicsburg
Silver Spring 9
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6839 Wertzville Road, Enola
South Middleton Township Precincts
South Middleton 1
Mount Victory United Methodist Church, 1 Victory Church Road, Gardners
South Middleton 2
South Middleton Township Building, 520 Park Drive, Boiling Springs
South Middleton 3
Mount Holly Springs Church of God, 602 McLand Road, Mount Holly Springs
South Middleton 4
St. Patrick Church, 85 Marsh Drive, Carlisle
South Middleton 5
Carlisle Evangelical Free Church, 290 Petersburg Road, Carlisle
South Middleton 6
Citizen's Fire Company #2, 405 Forge Road, Boiling Springs
South Middleton 7
Citizen’s Fire Company #2, 405 Forge Road, Boiling Springs
South Middleton 8
Community Christian Fellowship, 360 York Road, Carlisle
South Middleton 9
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road, Carlisle
South Newton Township Precinct
South Newton Township Fire Company, 16 Firehouse Road, Walnut Bottom
Southampton Township Precincts
Southampton Lower
Southampton Township Building, 200 Airport Road, Shippensburg
Southampton Upper 1
Middle Spring Presbyterian Church, 35 Middle Spring Road, Shippensburg
Southampton Upper 2
Southampton Township Multi-Purpose Center, 56 Cleversburg Road, Shippensburg
Upper Allen Township Precincts
Upper Allen 1
Daybreak Church, 321 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg
Upper Allen 2
Bowmansdale Church of God, CE Building, 101 E. Lisburn Road, Mechanicsburg
Upper Allen 3
Shepherdstown United Methodist Church, 1934 South York St., Mechanicsburg
Upper Allen 4
St. Peter Lutheran Church, 130 Nittany Drive, Mechanicsburg
Upper Allen 5
Bowmansdale Church of God, 101 E. Lisburn Road, Mechanicsburg
Upper Allen 6
Crossroads Community Church, 1425 S. Market St., Mechanicsburg
Upper Allen 7
Upper Allen Municipal Building, 100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg
Upper Allen 8
Upper Allen Municipal Building, 100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg
Upper Allen 9
Immanuel Alliance Church, 800 S. Market St., Mechanicsburg
Upper Allen 10
Geneva Green Apartments, Building 1, 500 Geneva Drive, Mechanicsburg
Upper Frankford Township Precinct
Upper Frankford Fire Company, 4080 Enola Road, Newville
Upper Mifflin Township Precinct
Upper Mifflin Township Building, 455 Whiskey Run Road, Newville
West Pennsboro Township Precincts
West Pennsboro Lower
West Pennsboro Fire Company, 20 Park Road, Plainfield
West Pennsboro Upper
Newville Assembly of God, 403 Oak Flat Road, Newville
Wormleysburg Borough Precincts
Wormleysburg 1
Knisely Hall, 20 Market St., Wormleysburg
Wormleysburg 2
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1000 Yverdon Drive, Camp Hill
Fasullo is not a rookie. He ran the campaign of Steve Malagari, the Democrat who flipped a previously Republican PA State House seat in Montgomery county in 2018, and worked as a field director in Iowa for Bernie Sanders’ Presidential primary effort.
Sanders formally endorsed Danielson in October, along with two state house candidates – Nicole Miller and Tara Shakespeare – who are running for districts within the bounds of the 31st PA Senate seat’s territory.
“We worked really hard for that,” Danielson said. “It’s very much not just an endorsement of our platform and ideas but also that this is a part of the state that’s critical.”
Not only are Democrats putting higher-level operatives on the Midstate effort, they’re putting more of their cash base into it. A higher proportion of Danielson’s intake — roughly 2.5 times more — comes from donations under $250, compared to Regan. But while she lags behind the incumbent in larger donations, Danielson has received tens of thousands from the campaign funds of prominent Democratic legislators in the state, including Jay Costa, Lindsey Williams, Elizabeth Fiedler, and others.
Regan’s office did not respond to repeated requests for comment for this article. But long-time GOP operatives readily recognize that Democrats are making a harder push.
“The Democrats throughout the Midstate have been making more of a push than they ever have been previously,” said Charlie Gerow, a Republican strategist with Quantum Communications and a member of the county and state GOP committees.
The problem, Gerow predicted, is that “the Democrats have put their money on the wrong horse” by organizing around the progressive left, which only lends more credence to Republican attacks on such candidates as socialists. That's something Regan has done in attack ads against Danielson which highlight her affiliation with Sanders.
But Regan’s campaign has also prominently adopted some national political rhetoric of its own.
Regan has organized several public events calling on businesses and customers to defy PA Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions, and asking for President Donald Trump to intervene; Regan has been a leading voice in GOP votes to end Wolf’s emergency powers.
Regan has also capitalized on what some conservatives view as an anti-police sentiment among the political left, printing signs and t-shirts expressing support for law enforcement and distributing them at a rally in Carlisle where he and other GOP candidates argued that concerns about racial bias in policing are “overblown.”
“I think the backlash against Tom Wolf was a logical stepping-in point for local Republicans,” Gerow said. “You couldn’t escape tapping into that if you’re a Republican candidate in Pennsylvania.”
For both parties alike, Gerow said, “my guess is that the candidates must think that’s what voters will respond to, that tying themselves to national issues will benefit them.”
For some candidates, it’s hard to avoid.
“When I started my campaigning, no — nobody was associating them,” Shakespeare said of national rhetoric and local politics. “But this pandemic has become so much of the forefront of people’s minds…it’s trickling all the way down to the governor, the state legislature, and people are constantly talking about it.”
“When you’re talking about actual issues, most people agree on things,” Shakespeare added, but that most of the discord is coming “from the top down.”
It’s not difficult to surmise why Democrats have taken up a push in the 31st State Senate District and its encompassed state house districts.
The district, which includes Carlisle and eastern Cumberland County, as well as a portion of northern York County, was won by Regan in 2016 at a landslide margin of over 36 points. But in 2018, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf carried the district against GOP challenger Scott Wagner, albeit by a razor-thin 699 votes, according to a Sentinel tally of precinct-level returns.
The leftward shift has been concentrated in the West Shore suburbs of eastern Cumberland County. While the rural areas of the 31st State Senate District have become more red, communities like Lemoyne and Camp Hill have lurched toward the Democrats.
Congressman Scott Perry — who faces a tight 2020 re-election battle and has campaigned alongside Regan — lost Camp Hill by 11 points in 2018, despite carrying the district by 16 points in 2016.
It’s no secret that Republicans have had to fight harder to keep the Democratic suburban tide at bay, Gerow said.
“I think Republicans recognize they have work to do in the suburbs — and they’re doing it,” he said.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.