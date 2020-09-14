Democrats try to streamline mail balloting for their voters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Democrats are rolling out an expanded online portal that allows people to register to vote and request a mail ballot in their state and even helps digitize their signature on their paperwork.

The updates to the Democratic National Committee's IWillVote.com are an example of the latest way both parties have tried to adapt the mechanics of modern campaigning to the realities of voting during the pandemic.

"The stakes for our country have never been higher, and we're making sure Americans have all the information they need in order to make their plan to vote and send Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House," Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said in a statement released Monday.

Both major parties have rejiggered their get-out-the-vote playbooks during the pandemic. Democrats' adjustment has been most dramatic as they've largely suspended the door knocking that is a staple of election years. Instead, they've taken their field program digital, texting and calling potential voters and talking them through the newly complex logistics of voting, either in person or via mail ballot.