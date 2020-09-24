Democrats in Pa. scramble to limit number of 'naked ballots'

The ad is aimed at voters who have already requested a mail-in ballot.

“With vote-by-mail requests surging, it’s important that every voter using a mail ballot for the first time has all the information they need so that their ballot will be counted, including the importance of sealing their ballot in the secrecy envelope," Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said in a statement.

Former Kentucky Secretary of State Trey Grayson said naked ballots are just one of the ways people can “mess up” their absentee or mail-in ballot.

“They’re especially tough in environments where you abruptly shift to vote by mail," Grayson said. “The campaigns can play a great role here. There are some voter education things they can do.”

He said the voters who are most likely to make the error are infrequent voters who may be hard to reach. “They’re probably not reading the Philadelphia Inquirer or the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, but maybe they see the digital ad in their Facebook feed," Grayson said.