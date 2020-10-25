Democrats hope to ride spending wave to state House majority

HARRISBURG — National political winds, strong fundraising and heavy spending by outside groups are fueling Pennsylvania Democrats' hopes that they can pick up the nine seats they need to retake control of the state House of Representatives after a decade in the minority.

House Republicans currently hold the chamber, 110-93, down from what had been a historically high number of 121 GOP members before Democrats shaved off 11 seats in the 2018 election. In the Senate, Democrats are expected to pick up at least one seat, but securing the five necessary for a clear majority is considered out of reach.

If Democrats do regain the majority, a big reason may be unusually high spending on House races this year, thanks in part to more than $2 million from second-term Gov. Tom Wolf for House and Senate races.

A political adviser to the Democratic governor said the governor chipped in a $500,000 of his own cash and helped raise the rest. After six years of seeing many of his priorities stall before big Republican majorities in both chambers, Wolf sees this year's election as a chance to boost his agenda in his last two years in office.