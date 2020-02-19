Democratic ballot sees more local, contested races for April primary

Save for one race replacing an outgoing Republican state representative, the majority of the contested primary races this April will be on the Democratic ballot.

Candidates had until the end of day Tuesday to file their petitions, and the Pennsylvania Department of State has approved a list of candidates that will appear on the April 28 primary ballots. Similarly to the larger primary involving presidential candidates and the races for state positions, such as auditor general and attorney general, it's mostly Democrats who are lining up for nominations to challenge incumbent Republicans, setting up mostly contested races for all voters for the November election.

Cumberland County's two congressman will again see challengers this year, though the race for the 13th Congressional District seat won't be contested until November.