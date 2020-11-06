Democrat Shapiro reelected as Pennsylvania attorney general

HARRISBURG — Democrat Josh Shapiro has won a second term as Pennsylvania's attorney general, the top-ranking law enforcement position in the state.
Shapiro beat back a challenge from Republican Heather Heidelbaugh, a lawyer from Pittsburgh.
Shapiro is a former state lawmaker and Montgomery County commissioner. During his first term in office, he released a grand jury report into decades of child molestation by priests in the state's Roman Catholic parishes.
Shapiro is widely viewed as a likely candidate for governor in two years.
Treasurer
Republican Stacy Garrity and incumbent Democrat Joe Torsella are waiting to learn who will be the state's treasurer come January.
Torsella, considered a potential gubernatorial or U.S. Senate candidate, said his major accomplishments as state treasurer include setting up a scholarship program that begins for children at birth and leading a lawsuit against large Wall Street banks over their bond fees.
The lawsuit resulted in a nearly $400 million settlement over the price fixing claims, money that is being split with other plaintiffs. He has also moved more of the state's investments into index funds, putting the state on track to save hundreds of millions of dollars in investment fees in the coming decades.
Torsella, 57, a resident of Flourtown, served as President Barack Obama's envoy for United Nations management and reform, headed the National Constitution Center, and was former Gov. Ed Rendell's choice to serve as chairperson of the Pennsylvania State Board of Education.
Garrity, 56, who retired as a colonel in 2016 after 30 years with the Army Reserves. She is vice president of a tungsten smelting plant.
Garrity, who lives in Athens in Bradford County, wants to use the Treasury Department's leverage to push lawmakers and the governor to limit spending to money that has been formally appropriated by the Legislature and end the executive branch's spending of money outside the pre-approval process.
