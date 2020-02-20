Democrat announces candidacy for 92nd Legislative seat

A Fairview Township man on Thursday officially announced his candidacy for the 92nd Legislative District seat, which covers Monroe Township and areas of York County.

Doug Ross, a Democrat, said he and his team of 20 volunteers gathered more than 600 signatures - double what was required - to place his name on the April 28 primary ballot.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Ross is the only person who will be listed on the Democratic ballot. Incumbent Rep. Dawn Keefer is the only candidate on the Republican ballot.

Assuming both receive their party's nominations in the primary, they will face each other in the November election for the state seat.

Ross has served as the treasurer and president of Fishing Creek Elementary's Parent Teacher Organization, treasurer of Red Land High School Music Boosters, president of the Newberry Business Association, and volunteer for the Red Land Community Library, where he is currently president of the friends of the library.

Ross said in a news release that he is dedicated to "preserving individual freedoms and a social safety net that protects all Americans' ability to have a good life, even in times of struggle."