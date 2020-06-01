Demand for mail-in ballots makes for unpredictable primary Tuesday in Pa.

In the Legislature, all 203 House seats and half the 50-member Senate are up this year. The most notable vacancies were created by the retirements of House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, and Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, R-Jefferson.

There are 17 retirements in the state House, which currently has a 110-93 Republican majority, and two in the Senate, where the GOP, with one independent, holds a 29-21 margin.

Primary voters will also pick delegates and alternates for the two major parties’ presidential nominating conventions.

The election was postponed from April because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the meantime Pennsylvania voters have requested more than 1.8 mail-in ballots and returned about 1 million.

Before a new state law passed last year, those who did not wish to cast their ballots in person had to provide one of a limited number of permitted excuses to qualify for absentee ballots.

The unexpected volume of no-excuses mail-in ballot requests has proven to be a challenge for county elections officials, and they are warning that election night results are likely to be delayed. Where those delays will occur and how long it will take to get results are open questions.