Deadline passes in GOP's election 'investigation' subpoena

Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump in Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes, according to certified results.

Approved two weeks ago, the subpoena seeks detailed state election records, including communication with counties and the names of who voted in last year’s presidential election, their birth date, address, driver’s license number and the last four digits of their Social Security number.

The subpoena stops short of requesting ballots and voting machines, as was done in Arizona’s widely discredited and partisan “audit,” and the majority of the information being requested is already available to the public, Shapiro has said.

Raff Donelson, an associate professor of law at Penn State’s Dickinson Law School, said the strongest legal objection appears to be the claim around private information, such as drivers’ license numbers and partial Social Security numbers.

Pennsylvania law prohibits the release of that information, which is required of voters when they register, and Raff said case law in Pennsylvania requires proof of probable cause for the government to get private information.

“Given the kind of information the committee is looking for, I think there’s a really strong case that this violates the constitution,” Donelson said.