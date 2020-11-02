Cumberland sets plans for no election pre-canvass as FBI expected to talk to county about Trump security inquiry

“When we make decisions that are hurried or out of panic, those often end up being bad decisions,” Foschi said.

The county’s conclusion that it would need to physically move venues to pre-canvass has to do with Pennsylvania’s Election Code and the right of candidates and political parties to observe the process.

Pennsylvania code requires that political parties and each candidate on the ballot may have a pre-canvass observer, and that the observer “shall be permitted to remain in the room” where the ballots are located.

The county began to question the efficacy of a pre-canvass after receiving guidance from the Department of State roughly two weeks ago clarifying that the observers could not be "in the room" remotely, through video technology, but must be allowed to be physically present, county Elections Director Bethany Salzarulo said Thursday.

Given that both parties are organizing more ballot-counting observers this year, and combined with COVID-19 distancing rules, it was determined that a pre-canvass was not possible within the physical confines of the county’s elections office on Election Day, when additional staff must also be present to manage queries from in-person polling sites.