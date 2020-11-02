Cumberland sets plans for no election pre-canvass as FBI expected to talk to county about Trump security inquiry

Cumberland County will decisively not be conducting a pre-canvass of ballots on Election Day, given the 48-hour notice requirement for such an action, which has not occurred.
The county was in communication with Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, who has urged counties that are not planning a pre-canvass to do so, but nothing concrete has materialized out of the late-breaking offer, according to the commissioners.
During those communications, Boockvar also informed the Cumberland County commissioners that the FBI “would like to speak with you” about the email the county received from a Trump campaign member requesting sensitive election security information. At least one county official was expected to speak with FBI agents on Monday.
That email has only served to reinforce the county’s position that the security and legal risks of conducting a pre-canvass on Election Day — which the county had intended to do until about two weeks ago, but decided to cancel — were not worth the marginal benefit of starting to process mail-in ballots a day early.
“Pre-canvassing” refers to the period between 7 a.m. on Election Day and the 8 p.m. close of in-person polls, during which mail-in and absentee ballots can be opened and counted, but not recorded in the county’s elections database. Full canvassing can begin after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at which time votes may be logged and made publicly available.
The decision to not pre-canvass should not affect the county’s vote-counting; mailed-in ballots will be processed starting Wednesday morning, and a final result will still be issued eight days after the election — the end-date for canvassing given that overseas military ballots must arrive by this time.
The concern for Tuesday with regard to vote-counting are statements by President Donald Trump that he will seek to legally intervene if results aren't finalized on election night — at which point Republicans might appear to be in the lead, given that Democrats have requested mail-in ballots at higher rates.
Trump has no legal power to unilaterally declare victory; voters should just ignore such assertions, Boockvar said during a press call on Monday, .
"That would be so unsubstantiated in every way, shape and form if someone were to declare victory when only a fraction of the ballots were counted," Boockvar said.
Although 2020 may seem different from previous years, the way in which the election is decided is not, Boockvar stressed; results are not final until canvassing ends and the state certifies the results, which will occur on Nov. 23.
Even if baseless, Democrats fear that a move by Trump to preemptively declare himself the winner could serve to undermine the legitimacy of the election in the eyes of his voter base, leading to unrest.
During a lengthy elections board meeting on Thursday, the commissioners acknowledged the perception issues created by Trump’s efforts to discredit the mail-in vote tallying process.
But county officials argued the best solution was to stay the course and not pre-canvass, because the pre-canvass would require county elections staff to move to a physically larger space given the limitations of the elections.
“I see no benefit at all, even if it’s a small risk, of moving ballots to a different location,” said County Commissioner Vince DiFilippo. “Starting [the tally] later is not going to jeopardize an accurate vote count.”
“We understand perception is important, but it’s our opinion that the security and accuracy of the ballots is more important,” County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said.
Eichelberger and DiFilippo voted Thursday to officially ax the county’s pre-canvass; Commissioner Jean Foschi, the board’s only Democrat, did not, preferring to keep the option open until the last minute.
But on Sunday, after communications with Boockvar, Foschi said there was not a path forward a mere two days before the election.
“When we make decisions that are hurried or out of panic, those often end up being bad decisions,” Foschi said.
The county’s conclusion that it would need to physically move venues to pre-canvass has to do with Pennsylvania’s Election Code and the right of candidates and political parties to observe the process.
Pennsylvania code requires that political parties and each candidate on the ballot may have a pre-canvass observer, and that the observer “shall be permitted to remain in the room” where the ballots are located.
The county began to question the efficacy of a pre-canvass after receiving guidance from the Department of State roughly two weeks ago clarifying that the observers could not be "in the room" remotely, through video technology, but must be allowed to be physically present, county Elections Director Bethany Salzarulo said Thursday.
Given that both parties are organizing more ballot-counting observers this year, and combined with COVID-19 distancing rules, it was determined that a pre-canvass was not possible within the physical confines of the county’s elections office on Election Day, when additional staff must also be present to manage queries from in-person polling sites.
This concern was furthered by the Trump campaign email, which asked for specific details about the chain of custody for ballots and voting machines, down to the address and room number where ballots are stored each step of the way, and information on the individual people and security details that oversee them.
Cumberland County did not respond to the Trump campaign request, which was sent from a campaign volunteer’s Gmail account, although the campaign confirmed it’s authenticity and said the questions were "standard election transparency details."
But county officials said it’s clear that the campaign is looking for any possible technical hiccup in the ballot-counting process that could bolster Trump’s unfounded claims of widespread fraud with mail-in voting.
“Moving those ballots somewhere else and being accused of losing chain of custody, having seen those Trump campaign materials, is a recipe for disaster,” Foschi said.
"Certainly what was in that email was part of the decision to not move those ballots," she said during Monday's commissioners' meeting, a sentiment echoed by Eichelberger and DiFilippo.
The county received a torrent of criticism on social media and at Thursday’s elections meeting from those who said the county should have planned ahead to address the issue with pre-canvass observers, securing a larger venue to do the work to ensure that votes are processed as fast as possible.
But the commissioners argued that the county’s vote-counting timeline is the same as it’s always been; the pressure to accelerate it with pre-canvassing comes from concerns over Trump’s rhetoric, something for which the county is not responsible.
The matter took on partisan overtones after prominent Pennsylvania Democrats suggested that Cumberland County had conspiratorial motives.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, for instance, implied in a Twitter post that the county’s decision to not pre-canvass was tied to the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court; Trump is attempting to have the Supreme Court throw out ballots that arrive after Election Day under Pennsylvania's extension rule.
The county has continued to say that any implication it would stop counting votes at Trump’s behest is inaccurate. During Monday's press call, Boockvar chided counties such as Cumberland that are not pre-canvassing, but also made the same point about Trump.
"I wish that they were not waiting to count their mail ballots," Boockvar said. But every vote is equally valid as long as it is counted within the canvassing period, "unless you want to wholesale disenfranchise the men and women who are serving our country," Boockvar said.
On Monday, she also said the department was not aware of any counties beyond Cumberland that had received the security inquiry from Trump's campaign; however, state news outlet Penn Capital-Star reported that Northampton County's election director confirmed receiving a similar inquiry and likewise not responding.
"I can say very clearly that no county should ever provide election security information to any campaign or anybody who asks who is not authorized security personnel that they're in very close touch with," Boockvar said Monday.
