Cumberland County to sort through more than 31K mail-in ballots after Tuesday voting for primary

In the most logistically unusual election in recent memory, less than 20 percent of Cumberland County voters were on track to come to the polls in person on Tuesday – but over 30,000 voters submitted ballots by mail, a record number that won’t begin to be tallied until Wednesday.
As of 5 p.m. on Election Day, the county had received back 31,383 of the 37,314 vote-by-mail ballots it had sent out, according to county spokeswoman Samantha Krepps.
Voters could continue to drop off their ballots at the county elections office until 8 p.m. – and many did, meaning the final tally will be higher once the last few ballots are sorted Wednesday. Given the volume of mail-in ballots, the county won’t start counting those votes until the day after the election.
With 86 of 118 precincts reporting as of press time, only 20,826 voters had come to the polls in person. But with the mail-in ballots included, voter turnout on Tuesday was likely around 35 percent, on par with primaries in which both parties’ Presidential candidates had already been decided.
Although Democrats are outnumbered by Republicans in Cumberland County, 60 percent of mail-in ballots sent out were Democratic. But Republicans’ in-person turnout was much stronger, with three times as many registered GOP voters showing up to the polls as Democrats.
Driven by recent changes to state law, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, the surge in mail-in voting could change the electoral landscape for good, as voters become accustomed to the convenience, even if it means delayed results.
For many voters, however, the mail-in process was only one-way. A steady stream of people arrived at the county’s elections office on Ritner Highway Tuesday evening to personally hand in their ballots during the final hours.
“I’m a last-minute person,” said Connie Thompson of Boiling Springs. “I applied for a ballot on the very last day, right before the cutoff.”
Thompson got her ballot in enough time that she could have mailed it back, she said – but true to form, as with a multitude of other voters, she waited until Election Day to drop it off in person.
Like many voters, Thompson, a cancer survivor, decided to vote by mail to obviate the risk of going to the polls during a pandemic.
“I wasn’t sure how crowded the polling place would be. I figured this was an easy way to not be as close to people,” Thompson said.
Priscilla Herd of Mechanicsburg also dropped her ballot off at the elections bureau on Tuesday evening, and said she had requested it some time in advance given that she wasn’t sure any in-person voting would happen due to the pandemic.
Herd also reported was seemed to be a common hiccup – she didn’t know she would have to use a provisional ballot if she attempted to vote at her polling place after requesting a mail-in.
“I didn’t read the directions and I didn’t’ realize that if I didn’t use it, I would only be able to vote provisional,” Herd said. “Luckily I still had [the mail-in ballot] so I just filled that out and brought it here.”
Pennsylvania’s Act 77 of 2019, a bipartisan election reform package, included a new no-excuse mail-in ballot option on top of the existing absentee ballot process, which requires a reason for absence. The legislation’s passage, incidentally, came only about four months before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 primary was also the first election in which Cumberland County used its new voting machines, the ExpressVote XL by Election Systems and Software (ES&S), a change that was mandated by Gov. Tom Wolf’s 2018 order for the Pennsylvania Department of State to only certify voting machines which provided a paper back-up ballot.
That switch was part of the state’s settlement with former Green Party Presidential candidate Jill Stein over the certification of the 2016 election results. A suit by Stein alleging that the ES&S machine violated the terms of the settlement could have put a wrench in the process, but was waylaid in March by a federal judge.
The county had not received any reports of issues with the ExpressVote XL as of press time Tuesday night, Krepps said.
“It’s been running pretty smoothly,” Krepps said. “I did not hear of any problems with the new machines.”
