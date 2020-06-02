Cumberland County to sort through more than 31K mail-in ballots after Tuesday voting for primary

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In the most logistically unusual election in recent memory, less than 20 percent of Cumberland County voters were on track to come to the polls in person on Tuesday – but over 30,000 voters submitted ballots by mail, a record number that won’t begin to be tallied until Wednesday.

As of 5 p.m. on Election Day, the county had received back 31,383 of the 37,314 vote-by-mail ballots it had sent out, according to county spokeswoman Samantha Krepps.

Voters could continue to drop off their ballots at the county elections office until 8 p.m. – and many did, meaning the final tally will be higher once the last few ballots are sorted Wednesday. Given the volume of mail-in ballots, the county won’t start counting those votes until the day after the election.

With 86 of 118 precincts reporting as of press time, only 20,826 voters had come to the polls in person. But with the mail-in ballots included, voter turnout on Tuesday was likely around 35 percent, on par with primaries in which both parties’ Presidential candidates had already been decided.

Although Democrats are outnumbered by Republicans in Cumberland County, 60 percent of mail-in ballots sent out were Democratic. But Republicans’ in-person turnout was much stronger, with three times as many registered GOP voters showing up to the polls as Democrats.