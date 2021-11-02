Cumberland County to continue tallying results

In-person voting may be over for the 2021 Municipal Election, but up to 20,000 mail-in and absentee ballots will still need to be counted by the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections.

Bureau director Bethany Salzarulo reported that there were 19,675 mail-in and absentee ballots requested for Tuesday’s election, with 14,413 turned in as of Oct. 30. That’s still well shy of the 60,000 ballots requested for the 2020 presidential election, but it’s a considerable number that will mean results will stay unofficial for a little longer than in past years before COVID-19.

Unlike the presidential election but continuing their efforts from this past primary, the county started pre-canvassing the mail-in and absentee ballots on Tuesday morning, and canvassing the ballots started at the close of the polling places at 8 p.m.

The county plans to continue canvassing, or counting the ballots, starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday and then at 8 a.m. each day as needed to get through them.

While the totals from the mail-in and absentee ballots will give residents the best idea of who will be taking contested municipal and school board seats, there are still a few more votes yet to be counted. The canvass of military and overseas ballots and provisional ballots will start at 9 a.m. Friday, so official results likely won’t be available until next week.

Despite the hiccups with mail service in Carlisle, the bureau reported that everything up to Tuesday had been going well. The bureau expected the turnout in the municipal election to be around 25% to 30%.

For more coverage of the election, check out Cumberlink.com.

