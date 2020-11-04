Cumberland County tallies 21k ballots on Wednesday as Congressional race, and Trump threats, remain unclear

The election situation on the ground in Cumberland County had not become significantly clearer as of press time Wednesday evening, with the county’s elections bureau processing a sizable chunk of the county’s mail ballots, but not enough to conclusively call its top contest.
At the same time, President Donald Trump issued renewed threats to legally intervene to stop vote counting in Pennsylvania, although details about what court actions that would entail remain scant, making it unclear how counties that are still counting votes, like Cumberland, could or would be impacted.
On Wednesday evening, the county added 21,195 mail-in and absentee ballot votes to its totals, indicating that elections staff had been able to process about two-fifths of the 53,172 ballots that had been returned as of the close of polls Tuesday night.
Cumberland is one of a handful of Pennsylvania counties that opted not to “pre-canvass” ballots on Election Day, a provision in state law allowing officials to open, sort and count mail ballots — but not record them in the county’s results — prior to the close of polls.
The county commissioners said it was more important for staff to concentrate on in-person voting and not divide their efforts; full canvassing and recording began Wednesday morning.
Mail-in results released Wednesday night broke roughly three-to-one in favor of Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden against Republican President Donald Trump.
Democrats in the county, like most of the nation, were more likely to vote by mail ballots than Republicans, with 28,242 mail-in and absentee ballots returned by Democrats, and 17,824 by Republicans.
The strong preference for Biden in the mail results released Wednesday is also due in part to the precincts that were added being Democratic strongholds.
The county is counting precincts in roughly alphabetical order, meaning left-leaning jurisdictions at the top of the alphabet, like Carlisle and Camp Hill, are added first.
Even if Biden keeps up a three-to-one preference among mail ballot users in the coming days of canvassing, Trump would still hold a slight edge in Cumberland County’s vote totals.
The uncertainty means that no decisive word is apparent on the 10th Pennsylvania Congressional District, which includes all of Dauphin County as well as northern York County and York City, and eastern Cumberland County, including Carlisle.
The seat features a competitive race between GOP incumbent Rep. Scott Perry and Democratic challenger Eugene DePasquale, the state’s current auditor general.
Perry leads in current returns, but DePasquale could still surpass his opponent with a strong showing in the remaining Cumberland County ballots.
Additional vote-by-mail ballots can still arrive through Friday as long as they were mailed on Election Day, in accordance to a state Supreme Court’s ruling. Military ballots will continue to be canvassed until eight days after the election, the point at which the county typically certifies final results.
Trump has continued to attack the vote-counting process, seeking to join a U.S. Supreme Court case against Pennsylvania’s ballot return deadline.
On Wednesday, Trump campaign attorney Justin Clark also issued a statement saying the campaign would take “two additional critical legal actions” regarding the ability of the campaign to observe canvassing.
Clark alleged that “in Philadelphia and elsewhere,” officials were forcing Trump campaign observers to stay too far away from ballot processors to property observe; the campaign did file an appeal on Wednesday to a Philadelphia court case on observation.
Clark also claimed the Trump campaign is “also suing to temporarily halt counting until there is meaningful transparency,” details of which were unapparent.
Observers, including Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger, the chair of the county’s governing board, were skeptical as to what would come to fruition.
“Is this a legal claim or is it just public relations?” Eichelberger asked. “There’s a lot of talk. What gets done, what gets filed, remains to be seen. We’ve seen nothing so far about short-circuiting the canvassing process we already have underway.”
The county commissioners absorbed a significant amount of criticism last month for declining to pre-canvass, with many other Pennsylvania counties having already completed their counts Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
The matter has been a political hot potato in Pennsylvania for months, with the GOP legislature declining to move a bill that would extend the pre-canvass period for days prior to the election, a move that followed Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s threatened veto of a bill that contained other Republican election priorities.
But Eichelberger said Wednesday he did not yet see a reason to try to accelerate the process simply because Trump was making unsubstantiated threats.
“I’m not seeing a compelling case to rush this,” Eichelberger said. “We’re still moving pretty swiftly, from what I understand, and accuracy is paramount.”
