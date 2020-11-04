Cumberland County tallies 21k ballots on Wednesday as Congressional race, and Trump threats, remain unclear

Democrats in the county, like most of the nation, were more likely to vote by mail ballots than Republicans, with 28,242 mail-in and absentee ballots returned by Democrats, and 17,824 by Republicans.

The strong preference for Biden in the mail results released Wednesday is also due in part to the precincts that were added being Democratic strongholds.

The county is counting precincts in roughly alphabetical order, meaning left-leaning jurisdictions at the top of the alphabet, like Carlisle and Camp Hill, are added first.

Even if Biden keeps up a three-to-one preference among mail ballot users in the coming days of canvassing, Trump would still hold a slight edge in Cumberland County’s vote totals.

The uncertainty means that no decisive word is apparent on the 10th Pennsylvania Congressional District, which includes all of Dauphin County as well as northern York County and York City, and eastern Cumberland County, including Carlisle.

The seat features a competitive race between GOP incumbent Rep. Scott Perry and Democratic challenger Eugene DePasquale, the state’s current auditor general.

Perry leads in current returns, but DePasquale could still surpass his opponent with a strong showing in the remaining Cumberland County ballots.