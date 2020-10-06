Cumberland County says local voting will be safe, secure

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections officials on Tuesday said voting in the county in November and by mail-in ballot will be safe and secure in the upcoming general election.

“Due to much rhetoric, an enormous amount of scrutiny has been placed on Pennsylvania and its Bureau of Elections officials. We have, and will continue to deliver a safe and secure election process,” county commissioner Gary Eichelberger said. “Our Bureau of Elections officials have been trained, and were successful in delivering an election with new voting machines and processing more than 37,000 mail-in and absentee ballots during the June primary.”

Residents are encouraged to choose a voting method with which they are most comfortable, whether that is applying for and mailing in a ballot or voting at a polling precinct on Nov. 3.

For those planning on voting by mail, the last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is Oct. 27 and the last day ballots will be received is at 8 p.m. Nov. 3. However, county officials said voting and mailing the ballot in sooner is the best plan.