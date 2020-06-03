Cumberland County received 31,747 ballots; mail-ins across state still being counted

Cumberland County reported Wednesday afternoon that it is working its way through the 31,747 vote-by-mail ballots it received for this year’s primary.
Those ballots, which consist of absentee and the new, no excuse mail-in ballots, were turned into the county by 8 p.m. Tuesday. The county had sent out 37,314 ballots total to residents, with the ballots having an 85% return rate.
Of those seeking to vote by mail, more than half were Democrats, though there were plenty of Republicans seeking mail-in ballots. According to county officials, 19,450 of the ballots were returned by Democrats, and 12,297 ballots were returned by Republicans.
Though the number of ballots are close, the percentage of voters seeking mail-in ballots was higher among Democrats. With Democrats making up fewer registered voters than Republicans in the county, 74% of Democrats who voted opted for the mail-in option, while only about 37 percent of Republican voters opted to vote by mail.
Though in-person voter turnout was 15.51% overall—11.34% of registered Democrats and 23.5% of Republicans turning out to the polls—the mail-in ballot figures put the turnout at 39.7% overall, 37.5% among Republicans and 43.7% for Democrats.
That turnout is still a little low for a presidential primary, though this year’s primary in Pennsylvania was held well after the presumptive presidential nominees for each party were decided.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Cumberland County hadn’t reported out its mail-in ballot results, but York County election officials said it was able to calculate all voting Tuesday night due to help from volunteers who scanned mail-in ballots.
Dauphin County was one of the counties that is allowed to have another week to tabulate its mail-in ballots, which could have been postmarked as late as Tuesday evening.
Because Dauphin County is allowed the extra time, some of the races affecting Cumberland County may take some time to be decided.
The 10th Congressional District covers eastern Cumberland County, northern York County and all of Dauphin County. Two Democrats are looking to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, and as of Wednesday afternoon, Eugene DePasquale had 23,878 votes compared to Tom Brier’s 14,183.
Brier, however, edged out DePasquale in in-person voting in Cumberland County, and he dominated the race in Dauphin County, where he received 7,314 votes compared to DePasquale’s 3,769. With DePasquale dominating only in York County, whose mail-in ballots are already counted, that may mean mail-in ballots in Cumberland and Dauphin could help Brier eke out a win for the party’s nomination.
It’s only Cumberland County’s mail-in ballots that remain for the 31st Senatorial District race among Democratic candidates. Shanna Danielson, who is from York County, received 74.4% of her county’s votes, compared to 19.92% heading to Rick Coplen and 5.68% to John Bosha.
Coplen, from Carlisle, however, received the most in-person votes in Cumberland County, taking 49.17% of the total in the county, compared to 30.92% for Danielson and 19.91% for Bosha. A surge in mail-in votes in the county could help Coplen breach the gap from where he sat at 3,826 votes total, compared to Danielson’s 5,760 total votes, as of Wednesday afternoon.
Mail-in ballots are less likely to affect two contested legislative races where a candidate received the bulk of the in-person votes.
In the 87th Legislative District in Hampden Township and parts of Silver Spring Township, Nicole Miller received 1,129 votes, or 53.25% of the total in-person votes cast in the district, likely defeating Sean Patrick Quinlan (589 votes) and Heather MacDonald (402 votes) to challenge incumbent Rep. Greg Rothman for his seat in the fall.
In the race to fill the 86th Legislative District seat made vacant with the retirement of Rep. Mark Keller, Perry Stambaugh received the majority of the votes in Perry County, as well as in the Shippensburg area of Cumberland County that is also part of the district. As of Wednesday afternoon, Stambaugh has 62.03% of the votes, compared to 21.81% for Jed Nessinger and 16.16% for Bill Benner.
As local counties continue to work through ballots, the Associated Press reported that other election officials across the state are still facing a mountain of uncounted ballots, which will likely affect state races, including the contested auditor general race for the Democratic nomination.
Zack Hoopes contributed to this report.
