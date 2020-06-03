Cumberland County received 31,747 ballots; mail-ins across state still being counted

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cumberland County reported Wednesday afternoon that it is working its way through the 31,747 vote-by-mail ballots it received for this year’s primary.

Those ballots, which consist of absentee and the new, no excuse mail-in ballots, were turned into the county by 8 p.m. Tuesday. The county had sent out 37,314 ballots total to residents, with the ballots having an 85% return rate.

Of those seeking to vote by mail, more than half were Democrats, though there were plenty of Republicans seeking mail-in ballots. According to county officials, 19,450 of the ballots were returned by Democrats, and 12,297 ballots were returned by Republicans.

Though the number of ballots are close, the percentage of voters seeking mail-in ballots was higher among Democrats. With Democrats making up fewer registered voters than Republicans in the county, 74% of Democrats who voted opted for the mail-in option, while only about 37 percent of Republican voters opted to vote by mail.

Though in-person voter turnout was 15.51% overall—11.34% of registered Democrats and 23.5% of Republicans turning out to the polls—the mail-in ballot figures put the turnout at 39.7% overall, 37.5% among Republicans and 43.7% for Democrats.