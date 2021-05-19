 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cumberland County: Most mail-in ballots yet to be counted
0 comments
top story

Cumberland County: Most mail-in ballots yet to be counted

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cumberland County logo

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections reported that while all precincts have reported their in-person votes, only some of the mail-in ballots were tallied Tuesday night.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The county said mail-in ballots at 30 of the county's 118 precincts were counted Tuesday, with the remaining ballots to be canvassed Wednesday starting at 9 a.m.

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections issued 15,848 mail and absentee ballots for the 2021 Municipal Primary. Additional ballots to be processed include provisional and military ballots. The county plans to report these numbers to the Department of State by June 7.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News