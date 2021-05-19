Cumberland County: Most mail-in ballots yet to be counted

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections reported that while all precincts have reported their in-person votes, only some of the mail-in ballots were tallied Tuesday night.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county said mail-in ballots at 30 of the county's 118 precincts were counted Tuesday, with the remaining ballots to be canvassed Wednesday starting at 9 a.m.

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections issued 15,848 mail and absentee ballots for the 2021 Municipal Primary. Additional ballots to be processed include provisional and military ballots. The county plans to report these numbers to the Department of State by June 7.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0