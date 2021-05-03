Cumberland County judge candidates speak at forum, but audience more concerned about school culture

Gossert is seeking re-election for his Hampden seat on the school board, and was the only candidate from his race present at the town hall. Gossert found himself peppered with repeated questions about CV teaching “critical race theory or any of the BLM ideas,” as one audience member put it. Another said that CV replacing one of its U.S. history electives with another on the Black civil rights movement risked “getting rid of American history.”

While Gossert may not have seen himself as the headline candidate, the audience’s questions certainly indicated that political concerns with school curricula and culture stand prominently in the mind of the GOP voter base.

Gossert was pressed with concerns that schools would teach acceptance of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as critical race theory, a loosely-defined academic discipline that centers around the idea of race as a sociological construct, and which is the subject of much negative attention in conservative media.

Gossert said he would not be supportive of teaching such materials in CV schools, but said there is no push to incorporate lessons that included aspects of critical race theory, although several audience members indicated they were certain that state or federal mandates to teach such material would be forthcoming under Democratic administrations.