Cumberland County has until next week to count mail-in, absentee ballots

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections said it continues to count the more than 31,000 mail-in and absentee ballots from the Tuesday primary, and county officials have until June 10 to complete the count.
In addition to having the new voting machines for the primary, this is also the first year the county—and the rest of the state—accepted no excuse mail-in ballots.
“We began counting on Wednesday morning after the Primary Election,” said Bethany Salzarulo, Cumberland County Bureau of Elections Director. “The process is very detail oriented beginning with the verification of the voter’s declaration, comparing it to the registered absentee and mail in voter file, and then the ballots are counted.”
The county said there were only 27,600 people who voted in-person, making the mail-in option the method the majority of people took to vote.
Once all of the ballots are counted, the county said results will be posted on the county’s election results website at www.ccpa.net. Currently, there are primary results for in-person voting available on the website.
The Associated Press said it has not called a number of races due to the large number of mail-in votes still yet to be counted. Those races included several where incumbent state lawmakers trailed in the count, as well as the only competitive primary among statewide races—the six-way Democratic primary for auditor general.
More than 1.8 million voters applied for a mail-in or absentee ballot, smashing expectations by state officials for the debut of the state’s new vote-by-mail law and drawing warnings that many contest results would be delayed.
Lawmakers had voted to postpone the primary election from April 28 to avoid the height of Pennsylvania’s spike in coronavirus cases, and candidates and political parties had urged voters to cast ballots by mail to protect themselves from getting infected.
Turnout passed 1.7 million, hitting 20% of Pennsylvania’s 8.6 million registered voters. Meanwhile, deadlines to accept mailed ballots were extended into next week in Philadelphia and six counties that are home to a total of 3.8 million voters.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.