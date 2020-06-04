Cumberland County has until next week to count mail-in, absentee ballots

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections said it continues to count the more than 31,000 mail-in and absentee ballots from the Tuesday primary, and county officials have until June 10 to complete the count.

In addition to having the new voting machines for the primary, this is also the first year the county—and the rest of the state—accepted no excuse mail-in ballots.

“We began counting on Wednesday morning after the Primary Election,” said Bethany Salzarulo, Cumberland County Bureau of Elections Director. “The process is very detail oriented beginning with the verification of the voter’s declaration, comparing it to the registered absentee and mail in voter file, and then the ballots are counted.”

The county said there were only 27,600 people who voted in-person, making the mail-in option the method the majority of people took to vote.

Once all of the ballots are counted, the county said results will be posted on the county’s election results website at www.ccpa.net. Currently, there are primary results for in-person voting available on the website.