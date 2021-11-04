Cumberland County finishes count of mail-in ballots

Having started pre-canvassing the mail-in ballots on Election Day, the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections on Thursday was able to finish counting all of the mail-in ballots filed in this year's municipal election.

Though write-ins, provisional ballots and military ballots still have to be counted, most of the local races are pretty much decided. Results will remain unofficial until the county submits the results to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

The county reported that of the 19,675 mail-in ballots that were requested for the municipal election, 15,657 were returned. With 57,691 total votes cast so far in the Tuesday election, the county said turnout was at 31.66%, slightly higher than predicted, and higher than average for a municipal "off-year" election.

Like previous elections, most of the mail-in ballots that were cast skewed Democratic, giving balloted Democrats nearly twice as many mail-in votes as their Republican counterparts. However, with Cumberland County being mostly made up of Republican voters, many Republican candidates were able to hold off the push from their challengers.

There were only a few cases where mail-in ballots made a difference in who took a municipal seat.

In just in-person voting Tuesday, Mechanicsburg Borough Council's top candidates were all Republicans for the four-open seats, with the last Republican, Dustin Stoner, still leading by more than 200 votes over the next candidate, Democrat Laura Martin, who had 637 votes to his 883 in-person votes.

After mail-in ballots were counted, however, Martin ended up receiving the highest number of mail-in votes of any candidate in the race, which pushed her to 1,005 votes overall, edging out Stoner who now has 994 votes. With 32 write-ins still to be counted, as well as other ballots, it's possible that last seat could be contentious between the two candidates.

In Hopewell Township, the board of supervisors had two seats open. One was a six-year, full-term seat while the other was a two-year seat to fill a partial term. Two candidates fought for both seats on the ballot, and initially Republican John Cover had won both of those races with in-person votes, edging out Democrat David Elliott with about 20 to 30 votes in each race. However, with Elliott receiving 65 mail-in votes in each race, he now has a lead of about 10 votes for each seat with few write-ins if any filed.

Camp Hill Borough is one of the few blue municipalities in the county, and the mail-in ballots helped push Democratic candidates past the Republicans. Two cross-filed incumbents, Melanie Gurgiolo and Greg Lamay, had the most in-person votes and kept the two top spots for the four open seats on the school board, but mail-in ballots helped Democrats Josceylon Buchs and Karen Mallah edge out Republican David LaTorre for the last two seats. LaTorre had received 1,162 in-person votes, but only 196 mail-in votes, while Buchs added 548 mail-in votes to her 1,091 in-person votes, and Mallah added 543 mail-in votes to her 1,052 in-person votes.

The race does have 555 write-in votes, however, which could affect who gets the last seat.

The race for two Newburg Borough council seats, however, ended up being the tightest in the county and is still undecided as of Thursday.

Republicans Barry Starliper and Francis Ray Moore II took most of the in-person votes on Election Day, with 52 and 40 votes, respectively, compared to Democrat Monica Logan's 34 votes. However, eight mail-in ballots for Logan tied her with Moore, who received two mail-in votes.

There are still 10 write-ins in the race, as well as the other ballots to be counted, so it's possible there will be a tie-breaker later on in the count.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

