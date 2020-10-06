Cumberland County emphasizes that local voting will be safe, secure

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections officials on Tuesday emphasized that voting in the county in November and by mail-in ballot will be safe and secure in the upcoming general election.
“Due to much rhetoric, an enormous amount of scrutiny has been placed on Pennsylvania and its Bureau of Elections officials. We have, and will continue to deliver a safe and secure election process,” county commissioner Gary Eichelberger said. “Our Bureau of Elections officials have been trained, and were successful in delivering an election with new voting machines and processing more than 37,000 mail-in and absentee ballots during the June primary.”
Residents are encouraged to choose a voting method with which they are most comfortable, whether that be applying for and mailing in a ballot or voting at a polling precinct on Nov. 3.
For those planning on voting by mail, the last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is Oct. 27 and the last day ballots will be received is at 8 p.m. Nov. 3. However, county officials said voting and mailing the ballot in sooner is the best plan.
“General elections typically draw a larger voter turnout, if voting by mail, please fill out your ballot when received, and mail as soon as possible, or return your voted ballot to the Bureau of Elections in person,” county commissioner Vince DiFilippo said.
DiFilippo also noted that those voting in person are asked to exercise patients and respect to neighbors who are also casting their votes.
County commissioner Jean Foschi added that there are COVID-19 safety precautions in place at all of the county's 118 precincts.
“As in the June 2 primary election, we continue to implement precautions including social distancing, hand sanitizing, disinfecting of machines, and we have installed Plexiglas® shields where residents sign in,” Foschi said. “We also encourage residents to wear a mask when voting at the polls.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.