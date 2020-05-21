Cumberland County changes 8 polling place locations due to COVID-19

Cumberland County on Wednesday reported that it is temporarily changing the location of eight polling places, three of which are in Carlisle, due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Some of the locations had to be moved because they were in senior living centers, apartments or moved because of scheduled construction,” said Bethany Salzarulo, director of the Bureau of Elections. “We tried to keep the new locations as close to the previous polling places, for convenience and to avoid confusion.”
Here is a look at the new polling places for the June 2 primary:
- Camp Hill's 5th precinct will switch from Camp Hill High School to Hoover Elementary School, 420 S. 24th St.
- Carlisle's 3-2 precinct will switch from Forest Park Health Center to Carlisle Baptist Church, 701 Walnut Bottom Road
- Carlisle's 4-1 precinct will switch from One West Penn Apartments to Carlisle Alliance Church, 237 E. North St.
- Carlisle's 5th precinct will switch from the Stuart Community Center to Grace Baptist Church, 777 W. North St.
- East Pennsboro's 1st and 3rd precincts will switch from West Creek Hills Elementary to East Pennsboro Area Middle School, 529 N. Enola Drive
- East Pennsboro's 8th and 10th precincts will switch from East Pennsboro Elementary School to East Pennsboro Area Middle School
- Lower Allen's 6th precinct will switch from Bethany Village to Christian Life Assembly at 2645 Lisburn Road
- Upper Allen's 7th precinct will switch from Messiah Village to the Upper Allen Municipal Building, 100 Gettysburg Pike.
In addition to changing some of the locations for the primary, the county said it will also abide by guidelines from the state Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control to ensure the safety of voters and poll workers. County staff and volunteers will wipe down all voting machines and common areas, as well as provide hand sanitizer for voters.
The county will also enforce social distancing and it is recommending that all voters wear masks while at the polling places.
Though the deadline to register to vote in the primary has passed, the county is still accepting applications for mail-in ballots and absentee ballots. The deadline to request a ballot is Tuesday, May 26, and ballots must be returned to the Bureau of Elections by Tuesday, June 2 at 8 p.m.
For more information, residents can contact the bureau at 717-240-6385 or visit the county website at www.ccpa.net.
