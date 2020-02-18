Cumberland County Bureau of Elections to hold voting machine demonstrations in March

With new voting machines to be used in the April 28 primary in Cumberland County, the county's Bureau of Elections is looking to prepare voters on what they should expect when they cast a vote.
The bureau will hold five voting machine demonstrations across the county in the first half of March.
Here is a look at the demonstrations that are scheduled so far:
- Tuesday, March 3 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Bureau of Elections Office, 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, Carlisle
- Thursday, March 5 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bosler Memorial Library, 158 W. High St., Carlisle
- Tuesday, March 10 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bethany Village, 325 Wesley Drive, Mechanicsburg
- Wednesday, March 11 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Good Hope Fire Station, 1200 Good Hope Road, Mechanicsburg
- Friday, March 13 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Vigilant Hose Company, 20 Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg
The new voting machines will involve the printing of a ballot that can be scanned in the event of a recount, but choosing candidates will be on a digital monitor, similar to how votes were cast previously at county polling places.
In addition to the new machines, also new this year in Pennsylvania is the option to mail in a ballot. Voters can request an application for a mail-in ballot, and once they receive the ballot, they can make their votes and send it back to the bureau. The mail-in option would negate the need to visit a polling place in person, and voters need not have a reason to opt for the mail-in ballot.