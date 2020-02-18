Cumberland County Bureau of Elections to hold voting machine demonstrations in March

With new voting machines to be used in the April 28 primary in Cumberland County, the county's Bureau of Elections is looking to prepare voters on what they should expect when they cast a vote.

The bureau will hold five voting machine demonstrations across the county in the first half of March.

Here is a look at the demonstrations that are scheduled so far:

Tuesday, March 3 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Bureau of Elections Office, 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, Carlisle

Thursday, March 5 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bosler Memorial Library, 158 W. High St., Carlisle

Tuesday, March 10 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bethany Village, 325 Wesley Drive, Mechanicsburg

Wednesday, March 11 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Good Hope Fire Station, 1200 Good Hope Road, Mechanicsburg

Friday, March 13 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Vigilant Hose Company, 20 Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg

The new voting machines will involve the printing of a ballot that can be scanned in the event of a recount, but choosing candidates will be on a digital monitor, similar to how votes were cast previously at county polling places.