Cumberland County Bureau of Elections to begin Senate race recount Tuesday

Cumberland County Bureau of Elections reported that it will follow state guidelines and start its recount of primary ballots on Tuesday.

The county said the recount will start at noon on Tuesday and continue each day until the recount is completed. The recount will include primary ballots from the polls, mail-in, absentee, military, overseas and provisional.

The recount will be held at the bureau's conference room on Ritner Highway, and only the candidate or their attorney and two representatives from the party will be permitted to witness the recount.

Cumberland County will post the recount results on its website at www.ccpa.net, once the count has been finished.

The recount of primary ballots will occur in every county across the state because of the tight race for U.S. Senate on the Republican ballot. Pennsylvania acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman on Wednesday authorized the recount because of how close the votes were in that race.

According to the Associated Press, Dr. Mehmet Oz led former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick by 902 votes as of Wednesday, which is 0.07 percentage points apart, small enough to trigger the recount.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0