CARLISLE — The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections has scheduled additional hours for residents to hand deliver their voted mail-in or absentee ballot for the primary election.

Voters can hand deliver their ballots at 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, Carlisle:

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13.

No additional voter services will be available during the extended hours.

The last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is Tuesday, May 9.

Voted mail-in or absentee ballots must be received by the Bureau of Elections by 8 p.m. May 16, 2022. Postmarks will not be accepted.

For more information, residents can contact the Bureau of Elections at 717-240-6385 or 888-697-0371, ext. 6385, or at bureauofelections@cumberlandcountypa.gov.