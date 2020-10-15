Cumberland County Bureau of Elections adds more hours for mail-in ballot drop-off

Cumberland County commissioners voted Thursday to provide additional hours at the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections for residents to hand deliver their mail-in or absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 general election.

In addition to regular office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections - located at 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, Carlisle - will now be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 24 and from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.

No other voter services will be available during the extended hours.

The last day to register to vote in the upcoming election is Monday, Oct. 19, and the last day to apply for mail-in or absentee ballots is Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The last day voters can drop off of postmark ballots will be Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. Postmarked ballots must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.

