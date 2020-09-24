Cumberland County announces nine polling place site changes for Nov. 3 election

West Creek Hills Elementary at 400 Erford Road, Camp Hill

East Pennsboro 8 & 10

East Pennsboro Elementary School at 840 Panther Parkway, Enola

Permanent changes to polling places:

Lemoyne 3

Lemoyne Borough Building at 510 Herman Avenue, Lemoyne

Carlisle 3-2

Second Presbyterian Church at 528 Garland Drive, Carlisle

Election information

People may register to vote (or make changes to an existing record) at the Bureau of Elections Office during regular business hours between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, Carlisle

Last day to register before the election is Oct. 19. Postmarks will not be accepted.

Last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Postmarks will not be accepted.

Last day to receive or postmark voted mail-in or absentee ballots is Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. *Postmarked ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.

In this General Election, voters will cast votes for President, Attorney General, Auditor General State Treasurer, Representative in Congress, Senator in the General Assembly, 31st & 33rd Districts, and Representatives in the General Assembly.

