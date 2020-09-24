 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cumberland County announces nine polling place site changes for Nov. 3 election
alert top story
Election 2020

Cumberland County announces nine polling place site changes for Nov. 3 election

{{featured_button_text}}
Cumberland County logo

Cumberland County officials announced Thursday that residents in three county precincts will vote in temporary locations for the General Election on Nov. 3 due to COVID-19.

Voters in four additional precincts will go back to original locations; while two precincts have permanent changes, due to a building closure and space allocation.

Temporary locations for the General Election on Nov. 3 include:

Carlisle 4-1

Carlisle Alliance Church at 237 E. North Street, Carlisle

Lower Allen 6

Christian Life Assembly at 2645 Lisburn Road, Camp Hill

Upper Allen 7

Upper Allen Municipal Building at 100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg

Voters returning to original polling places:

Camp Hill 5

Camp Hill High School at 100 S. 24th Street, Camp Hill

Carlisle 5

Stuart Community Center at 415 Franklin Street, Carlisle

East Pennsboro 1 & 3

West Creek Hills Elementary at 400 Erford Road, Camp Hill

East Pennsboro 8 & 10

East Pennsboro Elementary School at 840 Panther Parkway, Enola

Permanent changes to polling places:

Lemoyne 3

Lemoyne Borough Building at 510 Herman Avenue, Lemoyne

Carlisle 3-2

Second Presbyterian Church at 528 Garland Drive, Carlisle

Election information

People may register to vote (or make changes to an existing record) at the Bureau of Elections Office during regular business hours between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, Carlisle

Last day to register before the election is Oct. 19. Postmarks will not be accepted.

Last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Postmarks will not be accepted.

Last day to receive or postmark voted mail-in or absentee ballots is Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. *Postmarked ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.

In this General Election, voters will cast votes for President, Attorney General, Auditor General State Treasurer, Representative in Congress, Senator in the General Assembly, 31st & 33rd Districts, and Representatives in the General Assembly.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News