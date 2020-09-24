Cumberland County announces nine polling place site changes for Nov. 3 election

Cumberland County officials announced Thursday that residents in three county precincts will vote in temporary locations for the General Election on Nov. 3 due to COVID-19.
Voters in four additional precincts will go back to original locations; while two precincts have permanent changes, due to a building closure and space allocation.
Temporary locations for the General Election on Nov. 3 include:
Carlisle 4-1
Carlisle Alliance Church at 237 E. North Street, Carlisle
Lower Allen 6
Christian Life Assembly at 2645 Lisburn Road, Camp Hill
Upper Allen 7
Upper Allen Municipal Building at 100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg
Voters returning to original polling places:
Camp Hill 5
Camp Hill High School at 100 S. 24th Street, Camp Hill
Carlisle 5
Stuart Community Center at 415 Franklin Street, Carlisle
East Pennsboro 1 & 3
West Creek Hills Elementary at 400 Erford Road, Camp Hill
East Pennsboro 8 & 10
East Pennsboro Elementary School at 840 Panther Parkway, Enola
Permanent changes to polling places:
Lemoyne 3
Lemoyne Borough Building at 510 Herman Avenue, Lemoyne
Carlisle 3-2
Second Presbyterian Church at 528 Garland Drive, Carlisle
Election information
People may register to vote (or make changes to an existing record) at the Bureau of Elections Office during regular business hours between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, Carlisle
Last day to register before the election is Oct. 19. Postmarks will not be accepted.
Last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Postmarks will not be accepted.
Last day to receive or postmark voted mail-in or absentee ballots is Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. *Postmarked ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.
In this General Election, voters will cast votes for President, Attorney General, Auditor General State Treasurer, Representative in Congress, Senator in the General Assembly, 31st & 33rd Districts, and Representatives in the General Assembly.
