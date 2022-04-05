Cumberland County announces changes to polling places for May 17 primary

Cumberland County announced that it will make permanent polling place changes in seven precincts, as well as two temporary changes that will be in effect at the May 17 primary.

The seven permanent polling place changes are:

Carlisle 2 will move from the Carlisle Town Band Hall to First Lutheran Church, 21 S. Bedford St., Carlisle

Carlisle 4-1 will move from One West Penn Apartments to Carlisle Alliance Church, 237 E. North St., Carlisle

East Pennsboro 5 will move from Midway Fire Company to Enola Fire Company #3, 118 Chester Road, Enola

Hampden 7 will move from New Covenant Fellowship to Daybreak Church, 1085 Orrs Bridge Road, Mechanicsburg

Lower Allen 6 will move from Christian Life Assembly to Bethany Village, 325 Wesley Drive, Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg 5 will move from Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Company to Grace United Methodist Church, 216 S. Market St., Mechanicsburg

Silver Spring 4 will move from Silver Spring Presbyterian Church to Silver Spring Township Social Hall, 6475 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

The two temporary changes will be:

Silver Spring 3 will move from Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church to New Kingstown Fire Company, 277 N. Locust Point Road, Mechanicsburg

Upper Allen 7 will move from Messiah Village to Upper Allen Municipal Building, 100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg

For a full list of precincts and polling locations, visit the county website at www.ccpa.net. Residents may register to vote or make changes to their registration for the primary through May 2. Residents can apply for mail-in or absentee ballots through May 10.

