Court blocks small number of ballots in Pennsylvania over ID

Allegheny County, the state's second-most populous county, did not have any ballots subject to the order, a spokesperson there said. Philadelphia had about 2,200 such ballots that may be subject to the order, a spokesperson there said.

In Thursday's order, Leavitt agreed with a challenge by the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee to guidance issued Nov. 1 by Pennsylvania's top election official, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat.

In that guidance, Boockvar advised counties to allow voters to provide the necessary identification within nine days after the Nov. 3 election, or through Thursday.

That three-day extension was strictly for voters whose ballots had arrived within a three-day grace period after Election Day allowed by the state Supreme Court.

Leavitt, however, wrote that Boockvar lacked the authority to move back the deadline to provide identification by three days.

The deadline applies to registered voters who applied through the mail or in person for a mail-in or absentee ballot, but did not at the time verify their identity by providing a driver's license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Those voters are typically provided with a ballot, but are required to follow up with their county election office to provide either number for their ballot to be counted.

