County tallies 21k ballots on Wednesday as Congressional race, and Trump threats, remain unclear

Trump has continued to attack the vote-counting process, seeking to join a U.S. Supreme Court case against Pennsylvania’s ballot return deadline.

On Wednesday, Trump campaign attorney Justin Clark also issued a statement saying the campaign would take “two additional critical legal actions” regarding the ability of the campaign to observe canvassing.

Clark alleged that “in Philadelphia and elsewhere,” officials were forcing Trump campaign observers to stay too far away from ballot processors to property observe; the campaign did file an appeal on Wednesday to a Philadelphia court case on observation.

Clark also claimed the Trump campaign is “also suing to temporarily halt counting until there is meaningful transparency,” details of which were unapparent.

Observers, including Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger, the chair of the county’s governing board, were skeptical as to what would come to fruition.

“Is this a legal claim or is it just public relations?” Eichelberger asked. “There’s a lot of talk. What gets done, what gets filed, remains to be seen. We’ve seen nothing so far about short-circuiting the canvassing process we already have underway.”