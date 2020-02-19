Complaints about privacy follow switch to paper ballots in some Pa. counties

HARRISBURG — As many Pennsylvania counties adopt new hand-marked ballot voting systems, a persistent criticism is a perceived loss of privacy in polling places when filling them out and scanning them.

The criticism, raised again Wednesday by state lawmakers, has emerged repeatedly ahead of the presidential elections, after a two-year push by Gov. Tom Wolf to get counties to switch to paper-based voting systems as an election security bulwark against hacking.

Some lawmakers say they have heard from unhappy voters accustomed to electronic touchscreen voting machines that, in the past, had been screened off or arranged to allow voters to make selections unseen.

Now, other voters or poll workers may be able to see how someone voted while they are filling out their ballot or while they feed their ballot into an electronic scanner that reads it.

“I think we’re disenfranchising so many voters who don’t like the new system," Rep. Doyle Heffley, R-Carbon, told top state election officials at an Appropriations Committee hearing Wednesday. “It’s not a secret ballot. Other people can see how they vote.”

Rep. Rosemary Brown, R-Monroe, pressed Department of State officials to step up training and resources for county polling place workers to protect privacy.