A Democratic representative from Centre County on Monday announced he is running for state auditor general.
Rep. Scott Conklin represents the 77th Legislative District. He is seeking the seat held by Democrat Eugene DePasquale, who is running for the 10th Congressional District held by U.S. Rep. Scott Perry.
Conklin said he wants to continue to build the confidence residents have in the Office of Auditor General by ensuring tax dollars are spent responsibly and by maintaining a watchful eye on government funded programs.
You have free articles remaining.
"I have always thought of myself as a hard-working voice for working people and have served with the trust of those I represent in Harrisburg," Conklin said in a news release. "Now I believe is the time to use my voice for all Pennsylvanians by holding our government accountable."
Conklin previously served as the chairman of the Centre County commissioners before serving in the House of Representatives.