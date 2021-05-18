 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carlisle school board race still up in the air as primary results come in
0 comments
top story

Carlisle school board race still up in the air as primary results come in

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Editor's Note: This story was updated with the latest totals as of Cumberland County's 10:25 p.m. update.

A November contest for four seats on the Carlisle School Board could be shaping up.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

All six candidates for the seats cross-filed on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.

On the Republican side, David Miller, Anne Lauritzen, Sue Bower and Rick Coplen claimed the top four spots. On the Democrat side, Coplen, Bower, Birchett and Jerry Stirkey led the race.

Republican vote totals were, without mail-in ballots: Birchett, 1,752; Bower, 1,903; Coplen,1,819; Lauritzen, 1,944; Miller, 2,459 and Stirkey, 1,220. Democratic vote totals were: Birchett, 1,485; Bower, 1,632; Coplen,1,687; Lauritzen, 1,131; Miller, 805 and Stirkey, 1,164.

The unofficial vote total includes only in-person vote totals. Across the county, 9,450 Democrats requested mail-in ballots and 6,483 were returned as of Monday afternoon. Republicans requested 5,032 mail-in ballots and had returned 3,578 ballots as of Monday.

+4 
Anne Lauritzen

Lauritzen
+4 
Sue Bower

Bower
+4 
David Miller

Miller
+4 
Rick Coplen

Coplen
+4 
Jerry Stirkey

Stirkey

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter

@TammieGitt.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News