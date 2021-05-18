Carlisle school board race still up in the air as primary results come in

Editor's Note: This story was updated with the latest totals as of Cumberland County's 10:25 p.m. update.

A November contest for four seats on the Carlisle School Board could be shaping up.

All six candidates for the seats cross-filed on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.

On the Republican side, David Miller, Anne Lauritzen, Sue Bower and Rick Coplen claimed the top four spots. On the Democrat side, Coplen, Bower, Birchett and Jerry Stirkey led the race.

Republican vote totals were, without mail-in ballots: Birchett, 1,752; Bower, 1,903; Coplen,1,819; Lauritzen, 1,944; Miller, 2,459 and Stirkey, 1,220. Democratic vote totals were: Birchett, 1,485; Bower, 1,632; Coplen,1,687; Lauritzen, 1,131; Miller, 805 and Stirkey, 1,164.

The unofficial vote total includes only in-person vote totals. Across the county, 9,450 Democrats requested mail-in ballots and 6,483 were returned as of Monday afternoon. Republicans requested 5,032 mail-in ballots and had returned 3,578 ballots as of Monday.

