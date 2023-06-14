A Carlisle school board member Tuesday evening announced he will again attempt to challenge U.S. Rep. Scott Perry for his seat in the 10th Congressional District.

Rick Coplen will seek the Democratic nomination for U.S. Congress in the 2024 primary. During the last congressional election year in 2022, Coplen sought the Democratic nomination in that race but lost to Shamaine Daniels. Perry defeated Daniels in the general election.

Coplen is an Army combat veteran and teacher of advanced studies at the U.S. Army War College and Elizabethtown College. In his announcement, he said the top important issue cited during listening sessions he has held was the defense of democracy and its ideals.

“Scott Perry has betrayed his sacred oath of office, conspiring to overthrow an election that Donald Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security called the most secure in American history. He is constitutionally unfit for office,” Coplen said. “I’m not just running against Scott Perry and his extremism. I’m running to restore common sense, common decency, and service to the common good in public life.”

Coplen said Perry has consistently voted against public opinion on issues such as Social Security and Medicare, clean energy, reproductive freedom, gun safety and family financial security, while voting for cutting taxes for the wealthy.

“People are tired of extremism,” Coplen said. “People want political leaders to come together in the sensible center of the political spectrum and move America forward. We have to stop listening to the extremists and listen more closely to each other, to the great majority of us who are eager for a normal normal.”

Coplen said he will continue to hold "listening sessions" before the election and afterward if he is elected.