Carlisle school board member announces run for 31st Senatorial District seat

A Carlisle school board member on Tuesday announced he is seeking the Democratic nomination for the state 31st Senatorial District seat.

Rick Coplen, 61, has been a school board member since 2015 and is a professor at the U.S. Army War College, as well as a faculty member at Elizabethtown College, board member of Employment Skills Center in Carlisle and former president of the Rotary Club of Carlisle. Coplen said he is collecting signatures that will put him on the April 28 Democratic ballot for the state senate seat.

The 31st Senatorial District includes parts of Cumberland and York counties. Cumberland County municipalities in the district are Carlisle, Camp Hill, Lemoyne, Mechanicsburg, Mount Holly Springs, New Cumberland, Shiremanstown, Wormleysburg, Cooke Township, Dickinson Township, East Pennsboro Township, Hampden Township, Lower Allen Township, Middlesex Township, Monroe Township, Silver Spring Township, South Middleton Township and Upper Allen Township.

Coplen looks to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Regan. Regan has already announced his intention to seek reelection, and Democrat Shanna Danielson announced her campaign last month.

