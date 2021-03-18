 Skip to main content
Carlisle Police officer running for district judge seat in South Middleton area
Carlisle Police Detective Sergeant Daniel Freedman announced Wednesday that he is running for the magisterial district judge position that represents residents in South Middleton Township, Dickinson Township and Mount Holly Springs.

A Republican, Freedman cross-filed for both the Republican and Democratic nominations on the May 18 primary ballot.

"I’m running to use my background and experience as a trusted police officer and my knowledge of our community to follow the values our district court was founded upon, and always remember it is 'the people’s court' – a place citizens go to have their disputes settled fairly with common sense and dignity without the need for an attorney," Freedman said in a news release.

Freedman said he has taken and passed the required magisterial district judge certification course.

He is currently a detective sergeant with the Carlisle Police, a department where he has served for more than two decades, with the first half of his career being a patrol and community policing officer.

The 09-3-03 District Court seat is currently held by Susan Day.

Daniel Freedman

Freedman
